Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline

Maren Morris is one of country music’s hottest stars. The singer burst into the spotlight thanks to her 2016 song “My Church.” Since then, she has revolutionized country music, and her crossover into pop has made her one to watch. Morris’ frequent collaborator, her husband, worked with her on her new album, Humble Quest. Here’s a timeline of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s relationship.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd met while working on a song

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd in 2018 | John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

Ryan Hurd is a talented songwriter who has worked with several big-name artists in country music. It’s through his songwriting that he got to know his wife, Morris. They met when they were tapped to write “Last Turn Home” in 2013 for Tim McGraw. Morris had just moved to Nashville.

Their publishing companies teamed them up, said Morris, calling it the “start of a wonderful writing relationship.” The singer revealed in an interview that when she looks back on the song, she realizes it means more to them now than it did when they wrote it.

Although Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd met in 2013, they maintained a friendly relationship and only began dating two years later. Morris said they felt a lot of chemistry when writing more songs, and eventually, they stopped avoiding it. The pair began dating in December 2015.

Six months later, at the 2016 CMT Music Awards, Hurd and Morris made their red-carpet debut as a couple. Morris had been nominated in two categories, Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year for “My Church.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s engagement and wedding

Morris and Hurd kept leveling up in their relationship. A year after making their red-carpet debut, the pair took their romance to the next level by getting engaged. Morris shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a series of photos showcasing her rock. The star captioned the photos with a simple “Yes” and a ring emoji.

Morris and Hurd tied the knot less than a year later, on March 24, 2018, at The Cordelle in Nashville. They told Bobby Bones of The Bobby Bones Show in 2021 that they wrote their wedding vows in a bar, with Morris saying she wanted them to reflect her sincerity and be lighthearted.

The music duo revealed that their first-dance song was Ashley Monroe’s “Has Anybody Ever Told You.” They chose the song because they wanted “to get a little outside the box.”

Morris opened up to Esquire in 2019, saying she and Hurd faced difficulty when she went on tour with former One Direction member Niall Horan in 2018.

“It was probably the hardest part of our relationship,” she admitted. Morris recalled returning from their honeymoon and immediately leaving for “this gigantic tour” — the biggest she’d ever done. However, therapy helped Morris and Hurd get through their rough patch.

The celebrity couple has a son

In 2019, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd broke the news they were expecting their first child, with the country star sharing a maternity photoshoot of the couple. The singer said her baby’s gender surprised her because she had released an album titled Girl that year.

In January 2020, Morris skipped the Grammy Awards show to spend quality time with her husband before the baby arrived. The pair welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23, 2020.

The following year, the couple showcased their chemistry in the duet “Chasing After You.” The song earned a Grammy nomination in 2022.

