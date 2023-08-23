Jack Antonoff left Margaret Qualley an engagement ring featuring some of the most on-trend diamonds of the time.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s recent wedding was dazzling, but perhaps equally captivating was the stunning engagement ring that Antonoff presented to Qualley. A symbol of their love, this ring is a modern fashion statement and a timeless piece of art.

Qualley’s engagement ring has drawn significant attention in the world of diamonds. The ring’s design mirrors a trend in vogue, reflecting both the romance of the couple and the artistry of its craft.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff officially tie the knot

Antonoff and Qualley made their love official by getting married in New Jersey. The joyful event wasn’t lacking in celebrity presence; big names like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Channing Tatum were among those who celebrated the newlyweds’ union.

Prior to the wedding, the buzz surrounding the couple’s engagement had started to grow. This excitement was ignited when Qualley was seen sporting a dazzling diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

This speculation became a reality when the actor affirmed the happy news online. Qualley marked the occasion with a series of delightful pictures showcasing her magnificent round-cut engagement ring.

In celebration of this notable event, experts in engagement rings at Steven Stone didn’t just admire Qualley’s exquisite ring from afar. They embarked on a detailed examination of the piece, unveiling all there is to know about this sparkling symbol of love.

Here’s a closer look at Margaret Qualley’s $100,000 engagement ring

Antonoff ‘s gift to Qualley is an engagement ring that showcases a 4-carat round cut diamond, a style that resonates with many. Round-cut diamonds, comprising over 70 percent of diamond sales in the current market, are favored for their association with enduring love and romance.

Qualley ‘s ring consists of a central diamond, set in solitaire, on a band that seems to be either white gold or platinum.

The solitaire setting, characterized by metal prongs securing the gem in the ring’s center, offers a graceful and uncomplicated design. It’s a trend that has found favor with many celebrities. Molly-Mae Hague was recently gifted a solitaire ring with a 7-8ct oval cut diamond by Tommy Fury, valued at around $772k.

The professionals at Steven Stone have assessed the worth of Qualley’s ring, placing its value at an estimated $100,000.

Inside the couple’s celebrity connections that made their wedding a star-studded affair

Qualley donned two elegant yet understated white gowns for her wedding in New Jersey. Antonoff, meanwhile, opted for a classic black suit for the occasion.

Known as a songwriter, producer, and musician, Antonoff leads several bands, such as Fun. and Bleachers. He also has a close professional relationship with Taylor Swift, collaborating on numerous albums.

Qualley’s résumé extends beyond acting; she’s known to have been romantically linked with Pete Davidson. Her mother, Andie MacDowell, was also an actor.

With both Antonoff and Qualley’s well-connected status in the entertainment world, their nuptials resembled nothing short of a Hollywood red-carpet event.

Stars like Zoë Kravitz and Tatum were said to have spent the whole weekend with Swift. Lana Del Rey, known for her unique fashion sense, opted for platform Crocs slides for the reception.

Celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Jenna Lyons, Sarah Ramos, and Mae Whitman were also in attendance.