Margot Robbie On Filming Nude Scenes: ‘I Don’t Have a Lot of Modesty Left’

Margot Robbie has certainly had an interesting journey in Hollywood. She’s worked with some of the premiere actors and directors of the age. But she hasn’t let herself be beholden to Hollywood to present her with opportunities. The A-list actor is also able to make roles for herself through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The Aussie has developed a reputation for bringing a level of dedication and commitment to every role she inhabits. She isn’t afraid to bare all for her characters, even if that means filming some scenes in the nude.

Margot Robbie | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

Margot Robbie didn’t feel much modesty when she was filming ‘Babylon’

Robbie has been nude or scantily clad in a couple of her projects. And while being naked on screen may be a big deal to some actors, the Barbie star doesn’t seem to be too fazed by it anymore. While portraying Nellie LaRoy in Babylon, Robbie had a few moments where she’s only partially clothed. In one scene, her character is wearing overalls without a top underneath. But the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood alum felt perfectly comfortable with her lack of top.

“I don’t have a lot of modesty left.” Robbie shared while speaking with Vanity Fair about Babylon. “I don’t feel embarrassed when it’s Nellie doing something. I’d feel embarrassed if it was me, but it’s all her.” Robbie’s sentiments about performing in the nude have certainly shifted over the course of her career. When she starred in The Wolf of Wall Street back in 2013, her feelings were drastically different.

The actor was completley nude when she filmed one scene in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

In The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie was tasked with seducing Leonardo Di Caprio’s character. While director, Martin Scorsese, would’ve allowed Robbie to wear a robe, the actor felt her character would have had no qualms about being nude. Wanting to stay true to that, she appeared in the scene naked as the day she was born. According to the I, Tonya star, she was overwhelmed with nerves when it came time to film the scene.

“My first racy scene was the standing in the doorway, totally naked,” Robbie told The New York Times. “So that was diving in head first. And I was petrified. I’d come to work that morning, and I was shaking, so scared, like, ‘I can’t do this.’” So how did Robbie overcome her qualms about being nude? The actor relied on some liquid courage in order to get the job done.

Robbie used tequila to film her first nude scene

According to Robbie, a member of the crew could see that she was struggling with nerves, and he offered her some alcohol to take the edge off. Despite it being 9 in the morning, she accepted, and he quickly brought her a flask of tequila. After a few swigs, she managed to quell her nerves a bit and get the scene done.

“And I did three shots of tequila and then took my clothes off and did the scene, and I was fine,” Robbie remembered. “It really helped stop my hands shaking, and gave me a little boost of confidence.” The actor then concluded her story with a joke. “So Acting 101: three shots of tequila and you’ll be fine.”

Robbie has certainly come a long way from needing tequila to help her through nude scenes. Though, after filming such an exposing scene in The Wolf of Wall Street, being semi-topless in Babylon probably wasn’t as big of a deal.