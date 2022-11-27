Margot Robbie ‘Flat-Out Lied’ to Her Family About Her Nudity: ‘CGI’

Every actor has a different way of navigating the nudity that a particular role requires. For some, actors filming a nude scene is no big deal as long as it makes sense for their character. Meanwhile, other actors refuse to do nudity of any kind, regardless of the story they’re telling. Margot Robbie falls more closely in the first camp. After filming a full-frontal nude scene for The Wolf of Wall Street, being partially nude on camera stopped being such a big deal. However, it seems to be a big deal to her family, which is why she lied about it.

Margot Robbie | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Margot Robbie did full frontal nudity in the movie that made her famous

The Wolf of Wall Street is often considered Robbie’s big break. Though she was a working actor in Australia prior to being cast in the film, portraying Naomi Lapaglia made her a household name. There was a lot of buzz around Robbie and the film. So much buzz, in fact, that it was reaching her family overseas. But the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor wasn’t quite ready to tell her loved ones that the role featured nudity. Instead, she chose to lie to them.

The Australian actor lied to her family about the nudity she did in ‘The Wolf of Wall Stree’

“I just flat-out lied to my family for a really long time and I said, ‘I don’t care what you hear; there’s no nudity; I’m not doing any nudity. Ignore anything anyone’s saying; there’s no nudity,’” Robbie revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! But Robbie’s lie was very short-lived. After learning that her family had every intention of going to see The Wolf of Wall Street, she came up with another lie, this one far more outlandish and hilarious.

RELATED: Margot Robbie on How Doing Nude Scenes Affects Her Family

“I changed that to ‘It’s actually a body double, and they just CGI’d my head onto someone else.'” Robbie admitted. “And my family doesn’t have anything to do with the entertainment industry … and they were like, ‘They can do that? And I was like, ‘Oh, technology these days. You wouldn’t believe what they do in Hollywood!”

Robbie’s grandparents chose not to see the film

Eventually, Robbie decided to come clean. She admitted to her family that, yes, she did nudity in the film. She encouraged them to do one thing if they still wanted to see The Wolf of Wall Street. “I’m doing nudity, but you should read the book first, and if you still want to see the movie after reading the book …'” she trailed off. Ultimately, Robbie’s mom decided to see her daughter’s film. However, Robbie’s grandparents opted not to see the flick.

RELATED: Margot Robbie ‘Feels Like a Brat’ for Hating 1 of Her Popular Descriptors

Martin Scorsese would’ve allowed Robbie to remain clothed in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Interestingly enough, Robbie’s role in The Wolf of Wall Street could’ve easily been performed without nudity. The film’s director, Martin Scorsese, would have allowed the I, Tonya actor to wear a robe for the seduction scene. However, Robbie felt that her character, Naomi, would have no qualms about being nude, and she wanted to honor that. Clearly, Robbie was willing to do what she thought it took to honor the role, even if she had to lie to her family about her nudity.