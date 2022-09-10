Margot Robbie Still Has a ‘Huge Crisis of Faith’ Before Every Movie Audition Despite Being 1 of the Highest-Paid Actors in Hollywood

Despite her decorated acting career, Australian actor Margot Robbie still has a “huge crisis of faith” before nearly every audition she goes on. While Robbie sometimes has fears over her acting ability, her husband has helped ease some of her nervous jitters with his vast experience of being behind the camera.

Margot Robbie | Tolga Akmen/Getty Images

Margot Robbie and her husband launched a production company together

Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie first met her husband on a movie set in 2013. According to People, Robbie was playing a supporting role in the World War 2 film Suite Francaise. As it so happened, British film producer Tom Ackerley was also working on the film as an assistant director. The pair soon struck up a friendship that would move beyond the set.

After a few years of dating, the gorgeous couple tied the knot in December 2016 at a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. While the ceremony made things official, the couple were already in partnership long before sharing their vows.

In 2014, Robbie and Ackerley actually launched their production company LuckyChap Entertainment with their friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. Their production company has produced a number of films and television series, including Dollface, Birds of Prey, and I, Tonya.

Ackerley has helped Robbie find calmness among the hustle and bustle of Hollywood

Having starred in numerous television series and films, Robbie is no stranger to being in the spotlight. However, this doesn’t stop the nerves from hitting before every audition. Robbie told The Sun,

“Auditions terrify me. I get nervous doing the early reads, even when I know that I’ve already got the part. I still find that nerve-racking. I find them really scary.”

Robbie went on to say, “I haven’t just had one specific incident or time in my life where I’m like, ‘That’s it, I’m calling it quits — I’ve had many.” Luckily, Robbie’s partnership with Ackerley has helped calm some of her nervous energy in recent years.

When entering a new set, Robbie shares how her conversations with her husband typically go when she begins questioning whether she has what it takes. She says Ackerly tells her, “OK, you know you say this every single time.” To which Robbie generally replies, “‘It’s different this time. This time I really can’t do it!”

Robbie goes on to say, “And then the first day is done, and I’m like, ‘I think I can do this. And he’s like, ‘OK, cool.” Overall, Robbie is really appreciative of the support she receives from Ackerly, saying, “He’s a very patient man.”

Robbie has amassed a fortune through her career

Before making her way to Hollywood and finding a partnership with Ackerly, Robbie’s acting career started on the set of the Australian television soap opera Neighbours. Robbie portrayed the character Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011.

In addition, Robbie made a short cameo appearance in 2022 for the show’s final season. Having been on air from March 1985 to July 2022, Neighbours remains Australia’s longest-running drama series. Robbie’s breakout role in Hollywood came with The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013 when she played opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

In 2015, she acted alongside Will Smith in the comedy-drama Focus. In the years following, Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe films Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). For her superior work, Robbie has twice been nominated for an Oscar.

In 2018, Robbie was nominated in the category of Best Actress for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. In 2020, Robbie was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell. While Robbie has yet to secure an Oscar win, the day is surely near for this talented actor.

While Robbie waits for her Oscar win, she can rest easy knowing her career has garnered such a significant monetary amount. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 32-year-old Australian actor has accumulated an estimated net worth of $26 million since her acting career first began.

Despite being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Robbie won’t be looking to hang up her hat anytime soon. The actor still has a lot more to give the industry, whether it be in front of the camera or behind it.

