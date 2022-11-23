Margot Robbie Locking Herself in a Room Until 3 AM Led to a Wild ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Scene

Margot Robbie shot many iconic scenes in her breakthrough role as Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Her dedication to the movie was so deep that she trapped herself in a room with others just to nail one of the movie’s most memorable moments.

Margot Robbie clinched her ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ role by improvising

Margot Robbie | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robbie was already used to altering certain scenes on Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street. She initially nabbed the role and kicked off a fruitful career in the film industry through improvisation. Although it was a risky attempt to secure her spot, it was one that paid off immensely.

“In my head I was like, ‘You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don’t do something impressive nothing will ever come of it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance, just take it.’ And so I start screaming at him and he’s yelling back at me. And he’s really scary. I can barely keep up,” she once said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Her way of standing out was by striking DiCaprio.

“So I walk up really close to his face and then I’m like, ‘Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?’ But another part of my brain clicks and I just go, Whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘F*** you!’ And that’s not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze,” she added.

Margot Robbie locked herself in a room until 3 AM for a ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ scene

One of Wall Street’s most unforgettable moments included an argument between Robbie and DiCaprio’s characters that take a violent and unexpected turn. But the scene in question was meant to be much tamer than when it was originally brought to Robbie.

“What happened previously in the script was that I walked into his office and said I want a divorce. And that was it,” she told Deadline.

But Robbie, DiCaprio, and Scorsese didn’t feel that the scene lived up to expectations. So they brainstormed to find a new way to tackle the moment that would’ve satisfied them. This led to perhaps one of the craziest scenes in a film that was already full of them.

“We started riffing, and we locked ourselves in a room until like three in the morning and came up with all of that. And the sex scene that comes before that,” she said. “Our brilliant 1st AD Adam Somner was probably tearing his hair out because out of nowhere we were like, so, we’re gonna need to break the garage door of someone’s house, break a car window, and destroy a couch.”

Margot Robbie almost quit acting because of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

As thankful as Robbie was to earn her Wolf of Wall Street role, getting the part didn’t come without some challenges. The fame brought on by the film was almost too much for Robbie to handle. So much so that she considered bowing out of the spotlight early.

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful. I remember saying to my mum, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’ That’s when I realised the only way was forward,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

RELATED: Margot Robbie ‘Stopped Learning [Her] Lines’ for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’