Margot Robbie Was ‘Self-Conscious’ About Her ‘Suicide Squad’ Costume: ‘I Don’t Like Wearing That’

Harley Quinn has a unique look that is easily distinguishable, even if she were to disappear into a sea of villains. The tiny white T-shirt and sparkly red and blue hot pants Margot Robbie wore in Suicide Squad (2016) reflect the villain’s fun and quirky personality. While the outfit is a callback to the character’s comic book costume, the actor had issues with it. Robbie explained why she was “self-conscious” about the outfit.

Margot Robbie felt self-conscious in her ‘Suicide Squad’ costume

Actress Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of “Suicide Squad” at The Beacon Theatre on August 1, 2016 in New York City. | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Robbie is a talented actor dedicated to her craft. She introduced the live-action Harley Quinn to the world in 2016, and fans immediately loved her. Some for the right reasons (Robbie’s excellent portrayal of the villain) and some for Harley’s skimpy outfit. Still, many Harley Quinn fans appreciated the attention to detail with the costume.

However, putting much of her body on display wasn’t as effortless as Robbie made it seem in the movie. Speaking to the New York Times in 2016, the star said she could justify the wardrobe, noting her character wears “hot pants because they’re sparkly and fun” and not because “she wanted guys to look at her ass.”

Still, Robbie clarified that she wasn’t comfortable wearing the revealing outfit. She said, “As Margot, no, I don’t like wearing that.” She added, “You go do a scene where you’re hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt. It’s so clingy, and you’re self-conscious about it.”

Robbie told the outlet that she understood the outfit’s importance, and to be able to play the character effectively, she had to feign confidence. “You need to act like you think you’re really gorgeous,” she said. “And you need to be completely convinced with that because everyone else will believe it too.”

Margot Robbie defended her character against digital altering claims

When the Suicide Squad trailer dropped, some fans caused uproar online, claiming Harley Quinn’s hot pants were Photoshopped for the trailer so they didn’t appear NSFW. The speculations might make sense given the shorts seemed to have lost material between the trailer and the film.

When asked for a comment, the Focus star said, “I didn’t know about that. Having been there on the day, they were very small, but wow. I wonder if they did? That would be extensive Photoshopping to do.” In the New York Times interview, Robbie jokingly said she wouldn’t wear hot pants ever again, and given the character’s transformation throughout the years, it seems she didn’t have to.

Harley Quinn’s look changed in ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’

Harley’s arc in Suicide Squad involved her infatuation with the Joker. However, by the time Birds of Prey rolled around, Harley had outgrown the Joker, and the movie focused more on her independence and growth as a character. The director used the arc change to give Harley a new look and style, with her wardrobe reflecting her independence as she began dressing more for herself.

Harley also grew her hair out and even changed some of her Joker-related features, including her tattoos. For example, one tattoo of the letter ‘J’ seen in the Suicide Squad changed to a mermaid in Birds of Prey. The director may have taken some liberties with the character’s style, updating it for Harley’s evolved mindset but didn’t retcon it.

The character underwent even more transformation in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Although most of Harley’s looks haven’t been grounded in the comic version, Gunn’s film’s Harley resembled her character’s style in a newer run. She’s back in her signature black-and-red, albeit with a bit of an updated (and battle-ready) look. And clearly, Robbie is more comfortable with her getup these days.

