Maria Baklova, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter Call Joining ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Cast ‘Surreal’

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was full of exciting news about upcoming projects from Marvel. One movie that has everyone talking is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Following the SDCC presentation, the cast talked about what the movie has in store for fans.

What can fans expect from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

(L-R) James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Details about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are still being kept under wraps. But the recent Thor: Love and Thunder gave fans a few hints about what might happen in the new movie. Warning — spoilers ahead!

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder has been spending time with the Guardians as they traverse the galaxy and help those in need. Once they start hearing about gods in distress, due to villain Gorr the God Butcher’s plan to destroy the gods, Thor and the Guardians split up to help as many people as possible.

Many fans think this plot point will start the third movie before launching into the real plot: where is Gamora? The character, played by Zoe Saldana, disappeared after the Avengers and the Guardians took down Thanos, and many fans theorize that she’ll return to the Guardians in this film.

Newcomers Maria Baklova, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter describe joining the ‘Guardians 3’ cast

Additionally, actors Maria Baklova, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter all join the cast of Guardians 3. Baklova voices Cosmo the Space Dog, while Poulter is playing Adam Warlock. Iwuji’s role remains a secret — though fans caught a glimpse of him in costume at SDCC.

“I’m still processing that I’ve stepped into this world,” Iwuji shared in a cast interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was crazy for me because, as I’ve said before, I saw the first movie in Times Square as a fan, and you can have a perfectly successful career as an actor and never come close to being part of anything like this…so I still pinch myself.”

Poulter agreed, saying, “I think that [it] ‘s still sinking in. Obviously, the immediate gratification of seeing, you know, thousands of fans respond to…what we all worked on was amazing. Like Chuk kind of [said], starting off as a fan and then finding yourself in the cast is a really surreal thing. It takes a while to wrap your head around.”

“I became a fan of [the] Marvel Universe because of Guardians of the Galaxy,” Baklova chimed in. “And now being here, being around them, it feels surreal.”

James Gunn calls ‘Guardians 3’ ‘pretty heavy actually’

Director James Gunn provided a little more insight into what fans can expect from the movie, which many think will be the last time we see this iteration of the Guardians on screen together.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he called it “pretty heavy actually,” saying, “It’s a heavier story, so it’s an emotional process to go through.”

Saldana echoed those comments. She told Empire, “There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it.”

Fans can’t wait to see their favorite Guardians team up on the big screen again and welcome the new cast into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

