Mariah Carey Explains the Surprising Meaning Behind Her Twins’ Names

Mariah Carey once explained the special meaning behind the names of her fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The singer shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Here’s how the former couple chose their children’s names and what they mean.

(L-R) Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, and Moroccan Cannon | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe while married to their father, Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey sparked dating rumors after the Wild ‘n Out host played Carey’s love interest in the music video for her song “Bye Bye.” After a whirlwind courtship, the two stars got married in the Bahamas in April 2008. Three years later, in April 2011, Carey gave birth to their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The couple separated in 2014, reunited in 2015, and ultimately divorced in 2016.

Carey opened up about her parenting philosophy, including a quote from one of her favorite films. “I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom. There are no rules in this house,’” the singer told Us Weekly in December 2021.

She quickly added, “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference. Like, I want to be that – I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.”

Mariah Carey explained the meaning behind her twin son Moroccan’s name

After Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins were born, the singer explained the kids’ names on Twitter and her website (per Momtastic).

The former couple named their son Moroccan and their daughter Monroe. Carey chose first names starting with the letter “M” because she wanted her children to have the initials “M.C.,” like her. They also picked monikers that complemented each other (their nicknames are “Roc” and “Roe,” sounding similar to “rock and roll”).

Carey and Cannon’s son’s full name is Moroccan Scott Cannon. The middle name Scott was chosen because it is Nick’s middle name and his grandmother’s maiden name.

The name Moroccan holds a special meaning for Carey and Cannon. The top tier of Carey’s New York City apartment is called the Moroccan Room because of its Moroccan-inspired decor. That room is where Cannon proposed to Carey, overlooking the city of Manhattan.

The singer also explained why she named her twin daughter Monroe

Unlike Moroccan, Carey and Cannon’s twin daughter Monroe does not have a middle name. She was not given one because Mariah herself does not have a middle name.

Carey’s daughter’s moniker was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, whom the singer has always admired. Carey even purchased the “Some Like It Hot” star’s white piano from Christie’s auction house.

