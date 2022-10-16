Mariah Carey Lived In a 9-Bedroom Atlanta Mansion During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Mariah Carey has earned a reputation for being a bit of a diva. From outlandish demands for white roses and stuffed animals to refusing to use her voice in the day leading up to a performance, the star has embraced her image as a high-maintenance artist. The Grammy Award-winning singer has certainly built up a fortune that can sustain such a lavish lifestyle and pricey demands. But how did she fare during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Even those with extravagant homes and the means to afford luxury were impacted by quarantine and the stress of living through a pandemic. And Carey was no exception. Still, the diva’s isolation was done in style with multiple homes in which to while away the pandemic hours.

Mariah Carey has a taste for extravagance

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Not all stars insist on living a life of luxury, but Mariah Carey certainly does. The singer has reportedly spent up to $100,000 a month just to have exotic flowers sent to herself. With a net worth of approximately $340 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), the star can certainly access the finer things in life whenever she wants. And that appears to be all of the time.

One place where that preference for luxury has shown up big is in her real estate portfolio. Multiple mansions and a completely decked-out RV are part of Carey’s investments.

Mariah Carey lived in a multi-bedroom apartment during the pandemic

Most of us found ourselves spending a lot more time at home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stars like Carey, however, got the chance to hunker down in lavish luxury that most of us couldn’t even imagine.

One of Carey’s primary residences is a 6-bedroom apartment in New York’s Westchester County. It features a gourmet kitchen, a 900-gallon saltwater fish tank, a fitness room, a home theater, and a game room. Carey noted that her “pod” was able to use the home’s sprawling layout and many amenities to keep themselves entertained. That entertainment included dips in a 50,000-gallon swimming pool that’s shaped like a violin and features two koi ponds to serve as the instrument’s bow.

Some of Carey’s time during the pandemic was spent further South, however. Her band is from the music-centric city of Atlanta. And Carey spent a lot of time there during the months of quarantine and isolation.

One of Mariah Carey’s properties recently went on the market

In September 2022, Today reported that Mariah Carey had chosen to list one of her extravagant properties for sale. The high-end Atlanta-area mansion went on the market for $6.5 million, which really sounds like quite a bargain considering the impressive features.

With nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms, the 12,575 square feet could certainly host a lot of guests. They’d get to enjoy nearly four acres in Atlanta’s prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, as well as a home theater and workout room.

The chances of the next owner being a record-breaking vocalist with one of the most recognizable voices in the world are slim. But any songbirds who purchase the space will find themselves gifted with a built-in recording studio.

Those with more athletic pursuits in mind can practice their swing on the private tennis courts or get in some laps in the swimming pool before relaxing in the spa. The master suite is designed with privacy in mind and includes a private balcony, walk-in closet, and morning bar.

“I will always have a close connection to Atlanta! It was a perfect moment during COVID, but I will continue to spend time in New York City, my long-term residence,” Carey said of her decision to sell.

RELATED: Mariah Carey is Reportedly Unbothered by Nick Cannon’s Growing Family