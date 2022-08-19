Mariah Carey: Singers Oppose Carey’s Trademark of ‘Queen of Christmas’ Amid Her Legal Battle For ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

No one does Christmas quite like Mariah Carey. Since her first-holiday album was released in the early ‘90s, the singer has been catapulted as the complete holiday package. She’s released Christmas books, merchandise, movies, and even toured singing only holiday music. But a fellow singer and songwriter alleges Carey stole his idea and sued. While the lawsuit is ongoing, other singers are speaking out against Carey’s legal war to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas.”

Mariah Carey | James Devaney/WireImage

Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement over the ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Though Carey’s 1994 single continues to earn accolades, a fellow songwriter is alleging she ripped them off with her version of the song. Madame Noire reports that a songwriter who claims he co-wrote a track of the same title five years before Carey dropped her single is suing Carey for copyright infringement.

Source: YouTube

Andy Stone filed the lawsuit on June 3 in New Orleans, seeking $20 million in damages. In the suit, he says his country-pop band Vince Vance & the Valiants recorded and released their version in Nashville in 1989. They also released a music video. Stone says their version spent time on the Billboard charts in 1993 and received “extensive airplay.”

According to Stone, Carey and her co-writer (also listed on the suit) exploited his “popularity and unique style.” It should be noted that Carey’s version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” does use differing lyrics and melodies from Stone’s version. Stone claims no one ever asked his permission to use the song’s title.

The singer filed a trademark request to be declared the ‘Queen of Christmas’

Carey is taking the whole “Queen of Christmas” thing very seriously. So much so that her legal team filed a petition to trademark “Queen of Christmas” in March 2021. News of the request became public in July 2022, giving others the opportunity to oppose it.

Source: YouTube

Per CBS News, Carey plans to use the trademarked “Queen of Christmas” on items like perfumes, body lotions, skin care products, makeup, spa products, hair care, nail polish, and sunglasses. Additionally, she wants to use the title on her music, music videos, and various music-based entertainment.

Carey hasn’t made any public statements about it. But “All I Want For Christmas” recently made history by selling more than 10 million copies, making history as the first holiday single to ever reach diamond status by the RIAA.

Other holiday singers are upset with Mariah Carey over the trademark request

Two singers who are also famous for holiday tunes are shocked by Carey’s trademark request. Elizabeth Chan, who released an album titled Queen of Christmas in 2013, doesn’t agree with Carey’s filing.

“Christmas has come way before any of us on Earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on Earth,” Chan said in an interview with Variety. “And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.”

Source: YouTube

Darlene Love, who recorded “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in 1963, over 30 years before Carey’s version, also has strong opinions and took to Facebook to let the world know. Love is actually lauded as having one of the greatest Christmas albums of all time with A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector.

“Is it true that Mariah Carey trademarked ‘Queen of Christmas’?” Love asked in a post. “What does that mean, that I can’t use that title? David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and at 81 years of age I’m NOT changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it, and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

RELATED: What Mariah Carey Did While Recording ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to Set The Mood