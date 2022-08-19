Mariah Carey: The Song Tommy Mattola Had Irv Gotti Produce For Jennifer Lopez to Piss Carey Off

Mariah Carey’s divorce from Tommy Mottola is one of the most talked about divorces in Hollywood history. Carey accused the music executive of being extremely controlling and obsessive, keeping her home and recluse due to jealousy and fear that she’d leave. There were also accusations that he tried sabotaging her career when she left him. Now, Irv Gotti is confirming such.

In a new documentary series about the rise of Gotti’s record label Murder Inc, Gotti says Mottola hired him to produce a single for Jennifer Lopez to piss Carey off. The single would eventually be one of the biggest of that year and start a musical relationship between Gotti and Lopez.

Irv Gotti says Tommy Mottola had him remix “I’m Real” for Jennifer Lopez to piss Mariah Carey off

Lopez was a big hit with urban radio stations, but none of her singles from her alum J. Lo catered to their audience. Epic Records knew that they needed the support of both urban and pop radio, and someone suggested that Mottola remix her single “I’m Real” to appeal to both audiences. That’s when Mottola visited Murder Inc.

“Tommy Mottola came to the studio with his beautiful wife, Talia. Me and Rule had did a record with Mariah. It was a duet. [Mottola told me] ‘Make a duet with Ja and J. Lo.’ He was trying to f–k over his ex-wife, Mariah, and beat her to the punch so she can’t put out the record with Ja,” Gotti explained in Part 2 of the docuseries The Murder Inc Story.

Mottola gave Gotti creative freedom on the remix. Gotti used inspiration from Rick James’ “Mary Jane.” Using a similar melody and beat, the remix was born.

The success led to a partnership between Irv Gotti and Jennifer Lopez

“I’m Real” the Murder Remix was a smash. It remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five non-consecutive weeks, and also topped the Hot 100 Airplay chart. Two accompanying music videos for the song were released.

Due to its success, the song was featured on a re-issue of J.Lo in July 2001. It was also included on Lopez’s remix album J to tha L–O! The Remixes, as well as on Ja Rule’s third studio album, Pain Is Love.

Because of the success, Mottola wanted Gotti to remix another record. Next came the remix to Lopez’s “Ain’t it Funny,” which featured Rule and Cadillac Tah. It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums. It also unseated Ja Rule and Ashanti’s “Always On Time” at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

Jennifer Lopez and Irv Gotti had a major falling out

Mottola intended to have Lopez and Gotti continue working together. But an interview Gotti did with ELLE Magazine ended their working relationship, as well as his friendship with Lopez. Gotti spilled the tea on Lopez’s relationship with Diddy and pissed Lopez off, resulting in their falling out.

“He [the reporter] said to me, ‘Diddy and J. Lo are in a relationship. Is “I’m Real” about Diddy? J. Lo says it’s not about Diddy,’” Gotti said of his conversation with the reporter. Instead of denying it, Gotti says he confirmed it in an Instagram interview with The Wolf.

“‘The b—h is lying,’ Gotti said he said of Lopez. “It doesn’t sound over the top hard but read that s–t in print.” Lopez was offended by being called out of her name. Gotti now regrets it. “This is my good friend so if J. Lo never f–ks with me again, I gotta eat that…I feel so stupid now because she told me that I was in the circle of trust.” He shared similar sentiments on The Murder Inc Story.

