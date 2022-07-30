Mariah Carey Vs. Nick Cannon: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon divorced years ago, and they both continued to find lasting success in the entertainment industry. But which of the two stars has the higher net worth? Here’s what we know about Carey and Cannon’s earnings, and whether or not they pay child support for their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Nick Cannon’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, actor, rapper, and TV host Nick Cannon has an estimated net worth of $20 million and an annual salary of about $5 million.

Throughout his career, Cannon has worked in multiple spaces in the entertainment industry, including movies, television, radio, producing, and more. He is the host of VH1’s Wild ‘N Out (which formerly aired on MTV). Cannon also hosts the reality singing competition show The Masked Singer.

Cannon has famously fathered several children with multiple women, including sharing twins with legendary singer Mariah Carey. Model Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon’s eighth child in June, and the TV host is expecting another child with Abbey De La Rosa, with whom he already shares twins.

Mariah Carey’s $520 million net worth hits those high notes https://t.co/fbLqFZDcr9 pic.twitter.com/7lmntISpL5 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 17, 2019

Mariah Carey’s net worth

Celebrity Net Worth says that Mariah Carey has an approximate net worth of $320 million. Like her ex-husband Nick Cannon, Carey has a long list of credits in her lengthy entertainment career. She is a singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and entrepreneur.

Carey is among the top 15 best-selling musicians in history, and she has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. After Madonna, she is the second best-selling female artist of all time. Carey has more no. 1 songs than any other female artist in U.S. chart history, and she has won five Grammys, 10 American Music Awards, and 15 Billboard Music Awards.

Does Nick Cannon pay Mariah Carey child support?

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey met while filming the singer’s music video for the song “Bye Bye.” On April 30, 2008, the two stars got married in the Bahamas. Exactly three years later, on April 30, 2011, Carey gave birth to their fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan. The couple separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

With the vast difference in their net worths, fans may wonder if Nick Cannon or Mariah Carey pay child support for their twins. While their child support agreement isn’t public information, TMZ reported some of the terms of their divorce settlement in November 2016.

Per the settlement, Cannon has to put $5,000 into a trust for the twins each month, while Carey is not required to contribute to the trust. They share custody of the two children, but the twins are primarily with Carey. The settlement also says that Carey pays for Cannon’s travel and lodging if he visits.

Between his eight children, California legal expert Goldie Schon estimated that Cannon pays about $2.2 million in child support each year (per The Sun). Schon said Cannon likely does not pay Carey child support because she probably earns more than he does, and the singer might even be paying her ex-husband instead.

