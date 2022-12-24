Mariah Carey’s CBS Christmas Special Drew in Big Ratings

Mariah Carey and Christmas go together like cookies and milk. Since nearly starting her career, she’s made the festive holiday part of her brand. Carey has released more than one holiday album, made history with the only Christmas single to reach Diamond status, and has holiday merchandise. It’s no secret that her 2022 holiday tour was sold out, and the subsequent Christmas special that aired on CBS drew in big ratings.

Mariah Carey performs during CBS Christmas special – Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Mariah Carey’s performed multiple Christmas concerts

Carey announced that she’d be going on a holiday tour. She scheduled two performances in Toronoto, Canada, and two more in New York City.

For her shows in the Big Apple, Carey took the stage on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16. Deadline reported that CBS would present a special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Source: YouTube

It wasn’t her first holiday special to air on primetime television. In honor of her second holiday album, Merry Christmas II You released in 2010, Carey made promotional appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Lopez Tonight. She also hosted her own television special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You, which aired on ABC.

She filmed her Madison Square Garden show live for CBS, and the special drew in major viewership

Carey’s Dec. 13 show was recorded live at Madison Square Garden. It was her first show at the arena since her last holiday concert in 2019.

Source: YouTube

The show was magical, with audience members dressed in their most festive attire for the occasion. There were several surprises, including her longtime DJ Suss One, opening the show. She performed much of her holiday catalog, such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Oh Holy Night,” “Oh Santa,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” She also closed out the show with her signature “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The singer’s twins also made an appearance, with her performing a special duet of “Away In a Manger” alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe.

TV Line reports that Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, which aired on CBS on Dec. 20 and is available for streaming on Paramount+, drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. It led in the ratings demo for the night, drawing in the most audience members.

How the singer is spending her favorite holidays

The “Queen of Christmas” will spend the holiday with her twins and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. She says the day will be filled with traditions, old and new. “It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes–which includes my anointed greens!” she told E! News. “We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow. It’s a kind of festive experience that we can’t get at home.”