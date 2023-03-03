Why Marianne Faithfull Lost the Chance to Record The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Paul McCartney felt The Beatles‘ “Eleanor Rigby” could chart a course for the songs he wrote when he grew older. He played “Eleanor Rigby” for Marianne Faithfull and The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger. Subsequently, he wouldn’t give the song to Faithfull for one reason.

Marianne Faithfull |

Paul McCartney could’ve become a ‘serious’ writer after doing The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed his feelings about getting older. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘What am I going to do when I’m thirty?'” he said. “30 was the big age. Will I still be in a group?

“I remember being round at John Dunbar’s house, having a very clear vision of myself in a herringbone jacket with leather elbow patches and a pipe, thinking ‘Eleanor Rigby,’ this could be a way I could go, I could become a more serious writer, not so much a pop writer,” he said.

Paul said “Eleanor Rigby” was an important song in his catalog. “It was the first inklings of what I’m starting to get into now, writing a solo piano piece, writing a piece for classical orchestra or the Liverpool Oratorio,” he added. I” never did get into it then, I just stayed in pop. But I remember imagining myself with the patches, thinking, Yes, it wouldn’t be bad actually. Be quite a good thing at the terrible old age of 30.”

Marianne Faithfull wanted to record the song but she recorded another track by The Beatles

Paul recalled playing two of his compositions for Marianne Faithfull and The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger: “Etcetera” and “Eleanor Rigby.” Faithfull was more interested in the latter song and she wanted to record it herself. Ultimately, Paul decided to keep the song for the Fab Four.

It makes sense why Faithfull would be drawn to “Eleanor Rigby.” It’s a sad, baroque ballad about a woman. Faithfull’s biggest hit, “As Tears Go By,” was also a sad, baroque ballad about a woman. While Faithfull never recorded “Eleanor Rigby,” she put her own spin on another Beatles ballad: “Yesterday.”

How ‘Eleanor Rigby’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Eleanor Rigby” became a modest hit in the United States. It reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for eight weeks, The tune appeared on the album Revolver, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for six weeks, staying on the chart for 94 weeks in total.

In the United Kingdom, “Eleanor Rigby” was a double A-side single with “Yellow Submarine.” According to The Official Charts Company, the tune topped the U.K. chart for four weeks. The tune spent a total of 13 weeks on the chart.

Meanwhile, a rerelease of the two songs peaked at No. 63 and stayed on the chart for two weeks. In the U.K., Revolver peaked at No. 1 for seven of its 34 weeks on the chart.

“Eleanor Rigby” is a classic ballad and it has an interesting connection to Faithfull.