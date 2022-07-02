Mark Hamill Reveals Most Valuable ‘Star Wars’ Prop He Kept

Mark Hamill remains one of the most iconic actors from the Star Wars universe. His career branched out past it, but his fans will always hold his Luke Skywalker close to their hearts. Hamill recently revealed the most valuable prop that he kept from the Star Wars franchise. However, he isn’t sure how much they would be worth. Nevertheless, fans would certainly love to get their hands on it.

Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker in many iterations of ‘Star Wars’

Mark Hamill | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Hamill first played the hero role of Luke in 1977’s Star Wars. His performance quickly achieved fame around the world for bringing this iconic character to the silver screen with such presence. Hamill would return for 1978’s The Star Wars Holiday Special, but he still had plenty of time in the feature films to claim. He starred in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi to conclude the trilogy.

There were some initial ideas to bring Hamill back for another trilogy of Star Wars films, but those installments wouldn’t ultimately come to fruition. Rather, he returned as Luke for Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi. However, he would continue to play Luke in other off-shoot media over the years.

Mark Hamill revealed the most valuable ‘Star Wars’ prop that he kept

My boots from the very 1st film. Don't know their value because I'd never sell them. https://t.co/s2PznV5bED — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 24, 2022

Hamill rightfully earned quite the social media following for other reasons outside of Star Wars. However, his fans love to engage with him over the beloved franchise. The actor initially noted that he should have kept his X-Wing fighter model because one used in A New Hope earned $2.3 million at an auction. One tweet asked Hamill what the most valuable prop was that he kept from Star Wars and Hamill responded.

The question initially assumed that a lightsaber from the original film must be the most valuable item. However, Hamill responded with a totally different response. “My boots from the very 1st film,” Hamill responded. “Don’t know their value because I’d never sell them.”

Hamill’s boots from the original Star Wars would certainly fetch a high price. However, it’s unlikely that they would bring in the amount of a lightsaber. Nevertheless, the actor clearly holds a lot of personal value for these boots. As a result, he would never get an estimate to sell this major piece of moviemaking history.

Fans share their own collections

A large amount of Hamill fans responded to the Star Wars actor to join the conversation. One called him a “true collector” because of the fact that he would never allow it to leave his personal collection. Some longtime franchise fans even shared their collection with Hamill, displaying shelves of statues, action figures, posters, and other unique merchandise.

However, other users mentioned that if Hamill ever needed cash, he would always have an easy time getting a large amount of money for his Star Wars boots. Some folks even wrote that he should auction them off for a charitable cause, although other fans instantly brought up that he doesn’t need to do that with his own personal collection.

Hamill had far too many responses from Star Wars fans to respond to them all, but some asked him if he ever decides to wear them. They mentioned that they look extraordinarily comfortable and wondered if they still fit the actor after all of these years.

