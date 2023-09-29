For nearly two decades Mark Harmon played Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on ‘NCIS.’

For two decades, Mark Harmon was the bedrock of NCIS, playing the iconic role of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. But as it turns out, the veteran actor had been contemplating his exit for years, leaving fans and showrunners on the edge of their seats.

When Harmon finally stepped away in 2021, the impact resonated within the series and among its massive following.

Mark Harmon’s exit worried ‘NCIS’ executive producers

For a remarkable twenty years, Harmon portrayed the central character, Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, making him the cornerstone of the NCIS franchise.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s executive producer, Charles Floyd Johnson, confessed that the prospect of Harmon leaving filled the production team with apprehension. They believed that his exit would likely mark the demise of the series.

Johnson highlighted Harmon’s commitment, noting he consistently showed up at the break of dawn for almost two decades to play the indispensable role.

As Harmon approached his 70s, he focused on spending more quality time with his wife, Pam Dawber, and their children.

“He had just gotten to the place where he was getting close to turning 70, and he wanted to spend time with Pam and his kids,” Johnson explained.

James Whitmore Jr., the director, echoed these sentiments. The NCIS executive producer recalled his own worries about how irreplaceable Harmon would be for the show’s future viability.

The ‘NCIS’ star hinted at his departure long before he made it official

Johnson, the executive producer of NCIS, elaborated on Harmon’s decision to exit the series. He indicated that Harmon had been mulling over the idea since around the show’s 15th or 16th season.

“So he was leading up to it. It started probably [with him dropping hints] around the 15th or 16th season. But he was so loyal to that crew and so supportive of the show,” Johnson stated.

The NCIS executive producer noted that Harmon stayed on the show longer than he originally planned, largely out of loyalty and pride for the series.

For almost 20 years, Harmon not only portrayed the character of Gibbs but also donned the hat of an executive producer. His multifaceted role brought depth to the series and was a cornerstone for its longevity.

In 2021, Harmon decided to step away, sparking a flurry of fan conversations questioning whether he would ever make a comeback.

While there’s a buzz about the possibility of Harmon making brief guest appearances in future episodes, there’s no definitive word yet to confirm such speculations.

A look at how Mark Harmon’s exit affected the popular crime drama

Harmon’s exit from NCIS worried the top brass at CBS, but a new addition to the show proved to be a fruitful move.

The entrance of Gary Cole as Special Agent Alden Park in the 19th season revitalized the show’s energy. It also added a fresh layer to the show’s crime-solving narrative.

Mark Horowitz, the executive producer, commented that the series experienced a shift in its power dynamics with this new addition. Previously, Gibbs was the undisputed leader, but Agent Park offered more latitude for the other characters.

“When the Gary Cole character came in, it loosened up a little bit and allowed McGee (Sean Murray) to become a senior agent, and they have a little bit more authority. So it gave room for other possibilities,” Horowitz explained.

Horowitz also reminisced about the initial selection process, mentioning that numerous names had been considered.

When they finally settled on Cole, they clarified to him that his character was not intended to be a direct replacement for Gibbs. Instead, they told Cole his role was flexible, allowing him to develop his character without feeling tied to Gibbs’ legacy.