‘Married at First Sight’: 4 of the Worst Wives of All Time

Sometimes, the Married at First Sight experts get it right. And sometimes, they get it very, very wrong. While the Lifetime reality series has resulted in a number of lasting relationships, there’s a far greater number of failures – and a few total trainwrecks. When one of the show’s marriages really goes off the rails, it’s often because one partner lies, cheats, manipulates, or bullies the person they married. That’s certainly the case with these four women, who are among the worst wives to ever appear on Married at First Sight.

Mia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Dallas was arrested at the airport

Tristan and Mia’s marriage got off to a rocky start when she was arrested at the airport on their way to their honeymoon. The 29-year-old Married at First Sight bride had been charged with stalking an ex-boyfriend and unauthorized credit card use, People reported at the time. (The incident forced the show to change how it screens participants.)

Tristan decided to give Mia the benefit of the doubt, noting that things “​​can get fabricated when it comes to exes and things like that nature.” But their relationship never recovered from that early incident. Later, Tristan discovered that Mia may have been using dating apps while they were still married.

“This entire marriage I feel like I’ve been completely honest with Mia and I’ve told her to just give me the truth and it seems like she’s gone out of her way to hide things from me,” he said. The couple eventually decided to divorce.

Alyssa refused to interact with Chris during ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 14

Alyssa and Chris wed on Married at First Sight Season 14. But the Boston bride wasn’t prepared for the reality of getting hitched to a complete stranger. She took one look at her husband and decided he wasn’t the man for her. While Chris made a good-faith effort to get to know his wife, she stonewalled him, accused him of being aggressive and disrespectful, and disparaged him to the producers.

Chris and Alyssa made it through the honeymoon (barely). Though Alyssa’s lack of interest in her husband was obvious, she wouldn’t say she wanted a divorce. But she also refused to move into their shared apartment. Some viewers suspected she wanted to enjoy the perks of being on TV without the hassle of being married. Chris eventually called her bluff, asking her for a divorce after less than two weeks of marriage.

Molly from ‘MAFS’ Season 6 bullied her husband

Moly and Jonathan tied the knot during Married at First Sight Season 6. It turned out to be an ill-fated match. Molly’s bullying nature quickly surfaced, and Jonathan eventually resorted to recording their arguments so that he had evidence of the cruel way she spoke to him.

“She’s calling me disgusting and a monster and saying that her skin crawls when I touch her,” he said. “And these are all things she’s said to me before — after the cameras stopped rolling.”

Molly was unapologetic about her behavior and claimed that Jonathan’s decision to record her was a betrayal. Unsurprisingly, they decided to divorce before Decision Day. But Jonathan’s story had a happy (and surprising) ending. After the show ended, he ended up dating Married at First Sight expert Jessica Griffin, and the two got married in October 2022.

Katie from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 wasn’t over her ex

Katie from Married at First Sight Season 10 decided to turn to the show’s experts to help her find love. The only problem? She wasn’t really over her ex. Her lingering feelings for him quickly became an issue in her marriage to Derek. She also didn’t seem to respect her husband, slamming his dreams for his future as foolish and accusing him of being immature.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Derek and Katie decided to stay married on Decision Day. But by the time the season 10 reunion rolled around, they’d split for good. Derek claimed that Katie had cheated on him with her ex after Decision Day. He also alleged that she’d slept with her former boyfriend shortly after they returned from their honeymoon, a charge Katie denied.

