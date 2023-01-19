‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis Reveals the Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Justin Was Over in Season 15

There have been many failed relationships on Married at First Sight, but Justin and Alexis’ marriage was the most complicated. The San Diego couple were up and down weekly, leaving viewers unsure how things would end. Ultimately, they parted ways. And Alexis says her decision to end the marriage was a build-up of several events. But there’s one moment that ended up being her final straw.

Justin and Alexis of Season 15’s ‘Married at First Sight’

Alexis reveals the moment she knew her marriage to Justin was over

After the honeymoon, their relationship was a rollercoaster. The status changed from week to week. And while some viewers felt Alexis appeared checked out early on, she insists she tried, but it was difficult to maintain any stability because of Justin’s ever-changing emotions and him acting differently toward her on and off camera.

While appearing on Are You My Podcast? Alexis was asked by the co-hosts when she knew her marriage to Justin wouldn’t last. She says it’s a complicated answer.

“There’s a two-part answer to that, only because it came in waves,” Alexis explained. “There were times when it was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this forever.’ But then I wanted to challenge myself because I knew that I hadn’t done that in the past.”

Despite such, she says she continued to try. However, one moment for her stood out toward the end that was the final straw for her.

“I think the exact moment where I was like, ‘I cannot do this anymore’ was at the last Decision Day cookout that we had as a group,” she recalled. She says the two disagreed over celebrating with their co-stars, and Justin made it a big hoopla about his disdain for her going out.

“We were all talking about, ‘Hey this is our last night together. Let’s go out, let’s have drinks together, let’s live it up, have a good night.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Then Justin looks at me and says, ‘If you go with them, I am going home.’ So he was like, ‘You’re not going with them. You didn’t talk to me about that.’ It started to go into the whole going out thing again. And I was like, ‘We’re all here. You can come with us. This is a community effort.’ And he kind of made me feel like a child at that moment. And I said I can’t keep doing this…and I asked for a divorce,” she said.

She changes her mind after Decision Day

Alexis initially wanted to try and make their marriage work before she completely gave up. The experts were unsure how Justin and Alexis would fare in the end. During their Decision Day, Justin apologized for being difficult but noted that he wanted to remain married. Alexis agreed that the rollercoaster of emotions was a lot, but she wanted to try and make it without the cameras. But things quickly changed when Justin asked how they’d move forward and became upset when Alexis opted not to move in together immediately.

“I need time,” Alexis told Justin during their 1:1. “I said yes because I do see the change, I do see us, but I need time to process everything and really come to terms. Yes just means yes to time. I didn’t wanna quit on us because I saw some good, but I did see some bad.” It set Justin off, with him feeling Alexis was leaving their marriage was in a gray area. He asked her if she wishes she would have said no instead, which she denied.

The following day, she asked for a divorce in front of the group. They tried being friends when filming ended but ultimately chose not to continue on platonically either.

Pastor Cal says Justin and Alexis didn’t try hard enough in their marriage

While Alexis makes it clear that there’s no future with Justin, Pastor Cal, one of the experts who matched them, told BOSSIP that they didn’t try hard enough. He even says Alexis was ill-prepared for such a commitment.

“I believe Justin and Alexis just gave up too soon,” he said. “They could have made it, but sometimes thinking you’re ready and actually being ready for a long-term commitment are two different things. Alexis may have not been as ready as she thought she was.”