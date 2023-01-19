‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis Says Justin Was a Different Person On and Off Camera in Season 15

Married at First Sight is currently airing its 16th season as five couples from Nashville try their hand at the popular experiment. But Season 15 cast members are still on everyone’s minds. And the rollercoaster relationship between Justin and Alexis still puzzles viewers. In a recent interview, Alexis spoke openly about experiencing two different versions of Justin. She says her conflicting feelings about him on camera were due to him acting differently toward her off-camera.

‘Married at First Sight’s’ Justin and Alexis smile for promotional photo for Season 15

Fans accused Alexis of being dismissive of Justin’s feelings

Justin and Alexis appeared to be the perfect match, even exchanging “I Love You” with one another on the honeymoon. But after Justin’s dog attacked Alexis’ dog at their first meeting, things quickly went downhill.

Source: YouTube

The two struggled with communication. Alexis came off as too assertive and often dismissive of Justin’s emotional nature. He complained that she shut down and avoided difficult conversations, while she explained that she didn’t like heightened arguments and preferred to speak when things calmed down. They each questioned whether the other wanted to stick it out week to week.

The experts were unsure what the outcome between Justin and Alexis would be. But in the end, they said yes on Decision Day. Alexis changed her mind the next day after conflicting with Justin on whether they’d move in together immediately. She asked for a divorce in front of the group

Alexis says Justin was a different person on and off camera

During the reunion special, fans were shocked by Justin’s behavior. He was viewed as aggressive in the way he spoke to Alexis, interruptive, called her manipulative, and made accusations about her trying to come on to him after they split. At one point, Alexis opted out of arguing with him and went mute. While he claimed he was frustrated by how things were edited for television, others felt he was overcompensating for coming off as emotional during filming.

Source: YouTube

Many viewers felt they saw a different side of him during the reunion, but Alexis claims it’s who Justin was all along. “I said all the time, ‘I feel like I don’t know you because I get a different person on and off camera.’ So a lot of times, I felt conflicted because I am so transparent and genuine to where it’s like I want to be mad on-set because of what you’re giving me behind the scenes, but you’re giving me a different person [on camera],” she said during an interview on Are You My Podcast? “So at the reunion when he was arguing, I’m like, ‘No, that’s who he is. What are we talking about here? I’ve been saying this from the beginning.’ So it wasn’t really like surprising to me.”

And according to Alexis, and some of her co-stars, Justin wasn’t the sensitive and tender guy he portrayed himself to be on the show. “I think once the actual Decision Day had aired and we actually were hanging out as cast members without the cameras around, I think that’s when people really got the insight, like, ‘Oh crap, she was right this whole time,’” Alexis recalled. “I think when people were hanging out with him one on one, we were doing things as cast members, and they were interacting without me around because we were no longer together, that’s when everything became clear, like, ‘Oh shoot,’ and everybody was shook like, ‘How did you last that long?'”

Pastor Cal Robinson says Alexis wasn’t ready to be married

Justin and Alexis clearly have no future together, but Pastor Cal, one of the experts who matched them, told BOSSIP that they simply didn’t try hard enough. Furthermore, he says Alexis wasn’t as prepared as she thought she was for such a commitment.

“I believe Justin and Alexis just gave up too soon,” he said. “They could have made it, but sometimes thinking you’re ready and actually being ready for a long-term commitment are two different things. Alexis may have not been as ready as she thought she was.”