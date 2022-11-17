‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Appears in Netflix’s ‘Falling For Christmas’ With Lindsay Lohan

While most alums of Married at First Sight go on to create content with their spouses, Iris Caldwell is doing her thing as an actress and influencer. The Season 9 star may not have left the show with a husband, but she’s turned her pain into success. She recently appeared in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, which stars Lindsay Lohan.

(L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in ‘Falling for Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix

Iris Caldwell appeared on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9

Caldwell wed Keith Manley on Season 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The experts matched them due to their shared faith-based backgrounds and desires for relationships. But when Manley learned Caldwell was a virgin, their struggle with intimacy was an uphill battle.

On Decision Day, Manley asked for a divorce, which devastated Caldwell and shocked the experts. He cited his wife’s lack of sexual experience as why he felt their marriage couldn’t work. Manley also felt she wasn’t as emotionally mature as he’d hoped for in a wife.

During an interview with comedian Kevin Fredericks and his wife Melissa on their podcast The Love Hour, Caldwell opened up about the challenges viewers did not see between them. She says that she very much was interested in taking their relationship to the next level sexually, but Manley was hesitant.

“The other partner has to be willing to give of themselves as well and it’s hard when you’re the one that feels like, ‘Okay I’m giving, I’m trying,’ but when you’re hitting a brick wall in so many ways, it’s an issue,” she said. “Through one of the questions Pastor Cal asked him was, ‘Why not [have sex],’ and he [Keith] was like, ‘I’m not ready to take her virginity.’”

She recently had a cameo in ‘Falling For Christmas’ alongside Lindsay Lohan

While Caldwell may have been heartbroken after the show, she didn’t let it stop her from using the platform to further her entertainment ambitions. The strikingly tall beauty has been busy doing some influencer work, and recently made a major cameo in the Netflix holiday film Falling For Christmas, which stars The Parent Trap alum, Lohan.

In the film, Caldwell’s character and her husband attend a Christmas Eve fundraiser for a struggling ski lodge and resort. She and her on-screen husband praise the owner for curating a perfect honeymoon experience for them despite their lack of funds. While her part is minimal, fans instantly noticed her, and she took to Instagram to confirm their suspicions that the character is her.

“Yep that was me on Netflix AGAIN! To be apart of such an amazing cast and crew and to work along side @lindsaylohan in Falling for Christmas was such a blessing. God makes no mistakes and I delivered them 4 lines lol. Hey who knows when I can repost this years from now and say look where we started. Thanks everyone for the support you have ALWAYS given me. Love y’all,” she captioned a montage of her filming experience.

The ‘MAFS’ alum has been focusing on her modeling and acting career

Falling for Christmas wasn’t Caldwell’s first time working in a Netflix production. But aside from her acting work, she’s a fashion and lifestyle influencer, who also does some modeling work. Her Instagram account is filled with brand-endorsed posts. She also continues to appear in some projects related to MAFS with other alums.