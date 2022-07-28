‘Married at First Sight’: Binh and Morgan Finally Get Hitched as the Other Couples Begin Their Honeymoons

After a COVID-related delay, Morgan and Binh got married on the July 27 episode of Married at First Sight.

Meanwhile, the other season 15 couples headed off for their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta.

A teaser for the rest of the San Diego season hints at major fireworks ahead for some participants.

All the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples have officially tied the knot. After an unexpected delay due to the groom’s COVID diagnosis, Morgan and Binh got hitched in the show’s July 27 episode. Meanwhile, the other eight San Diego cast members sat down for heart-to-heart chats with their new spouse’s families before getting off for their honeymoon in Mexico.

Morgan and Binh say ‘I do’ on ‘Married at First Sight’

Both Morgan, a 27-year-old endoscopy nurse, and Binh, a 29-year-old engineer, were more than ready to say “I do” on Married at First Sight. Unfortunately, their wedding plans were put on hold when Binh tested positive for COVID-19.

Morgan and Binh finally met for the first time in the latest episode of the Lifetime reality series. Both admitted that they were nervous going into the wedding, but their concerns evaporated once they saw each other at the altar.

“I’m very happy,” Morgan said after the ceremony. “He’s really cute.”

Binh was equally smitten.

“My first impression of my wife is that she’s super pretty,” he said. “I think there’s definitely chemistry.”

The other ‘MAFS’ couples head off on their honeymoon

While Morgan and Binh are preparing to say their vows, the other Married at First Sight couples are embarking on their journey as husband and wife. The day after the wedding, each bride and groom sat down with their spouse’s friends and family to get insights about the person they married.

Mitch’s family warned his bride Krysten about his pride and tell-it-like-it-is personality, while her friends and relatives stressed the importance of honesty in their relationship. Lindy’s brother asked her new husband Miguel some invasive questions about when they planned to consummate their marriage. His sister worried that Lindy and Miguel weren’t astrologically compatible and that she was bringing too much debt into the marriage.

In an emotional conversation, Nate opened up to Stacia’s family about his childhood and how he didn’t really have a relationship with his mom. Stacia confessed to Nate’s dad and friend that she was a workaholic, which seemed to give them pause. Justin’s family shared some details with Alexis about his painful failed engagement, while he admitted to her family that he can be very emotional in relationships.

Later, they all took off for Mexico, where they’ll spend their honeymoon at a resort in Puerto Vallarta. The couples also had their first group gettogether, with each pair opening up about their first impressions and how things were going so far.

There are storm clouds ahead for all of this season’s couples

So far, things seem to be going well for all of the Married at First Sight couples. But a teaser for the rest of season 15 indicates that all five pairs will endure some rocky moments in their relationships.

Mitch and Krysten appear to hit a speed bump when he admits he’s not physically attracted to her. Stacia wants to secure her financial future with a post-nuptial agreement, but Nate doesn’t seem to think that’s necessary. The new MAFS experts, Dr. Pia Holec and DeVon Franklin, also share their insights on the couples’ relationships. Holec tells Binh he’s being vindictive while Morgan wipes away tears. Franklin warns Justin he can’t try to control Alexis. Finally, Miguel takes a stand during an argument with Lindy, telling her that she can’t “talk to me like that.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

