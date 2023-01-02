‘Married at First Sight’: Couple From San Diego Announce Divorce

Another Married at First Sight couple have called it quits. Fans met Stacia and Nate, who both wanted to become a “power couple” in their union, but they clashed on personality differences. Stacia is an admitted control freak, while Nate likes to take things slow in his relationships. According to Stacia, her patience ran out with her husband, and she decided to call it quits.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz of ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime

Stacia confessed she’d asked Nate for a divorce in the final episode

Despite saying yes on Decision Day and still being together for the reunion taping, by the Where Are They Now? episode, Stacia was frustrated with Nate. “I asked Nate for a separation … Well, a divorce, I guess,” the 37-year-old told her mother, Stacy. “Which one? Is it a separation, [meaning] ‘let’s see if we can work on it’? Or is it divorce, [meaning] ‘I’m done’?” Stacy asks.

“I don’t know,” Stacia says. “I came into the experience wanting to move at a faster pace and be OK with that. Like, I don’t think anybody should’ve came into this process like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to get married to this stranger but I wanna move slow now.’ I’m like ‘OK, so why did we get married then?’”

Source: YouTube

Stacy reminds Stacia that she progresses more quickly than others. “You have to realize your pace is a lot different than normal paces,” Stacy says. “You know what you want, and you’ll go after it, and a lot of people aren’t there.”

But Stacia disagreed. “Do I stay with somebody who’s not there and be anchored down?” Stacia asks, trying to figure out if Nate is compatible with her. “You can interpret it as ‘anchored down,’ or ‘do I want to stay with this person and help develop this relationship?’” Stacy explained.

She confirms they are divorced during the latest ‘MAFS’ special

According to Stacia, their marital issues didn’t resolve in a timeline that worked for her. During an appearance on the MAFS Nashville kickoff special, Stacia was asked by host Kevin Frazier for a marriage update.

“‘Nate is no longer around,” she told Frazier. “I am divorced. Yeah [I’m ready to move on], it’s time. Stacia claims that Nate reneged on his promises for their shared future.

Source: YouTube

“Everything he agreed to do on the show—they were all words, there were no actions,” she continued. “I gave it time, I waited, I was patient,” she explained, noting that Nate still refused to move into her home as he previously agreed. “I lived with him to give him more time to let him know that I was committed.”

Despite their split, she says they aren’t on bad terms. Stacia says she still loves Nate platonically and wants them to be friends. Nate hasn’t spoken out as of yet.

She’s since removed most photos of her and Nate, except those related to promoting their season. Nate has been promoting his stock investment business on his personal page and also only features photos of her and Nate from the show.

On the reunion special, the two argued over Nate’s lack of emotional substance and Stacia’s controlling nature

On the Season 15 special Where Are They Now?, Stacia and Nate appeared at a standstill in their marriage. Similar to his complaints throughout the season, Nate felt like Stacia was never satisfied with anything, and she was a control freak. Stacia complained that Nate lacked emotional substance.

Nate was also resistant to the idea of moving in together into Stacia’s house, and they didn’t have the same timeline as his wife for starting a family. By the reunion special, they said they were living together at their respective homes until Nate felt comfortable being in one permanent shared space, with Stacia saying she was trying to be patient with Nate’s movements.

The MAFSFAN Instagram account hosts polls and shares their predictions for each couple every season. Per a post to their Stories after the special, Stacia and Nate had already split before the reunion and the special Where Are They Now? aired.