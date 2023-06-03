‘Married at First Sight’: Did Mackinley Just Prove Domynique Was Right to Dump Him?

Domynique may have been right to cut and run on Married at First Sight. The 25-year-old married Mackinley, a 34-year-old cannabis farmer, on the 16th season of the Lifetime reality series. But after less than two weeks of marriage, she asked for a divorce, in part because she didn’t believe her new husband was committed to putting down roots in her hometown of Nashville.

Now, it seems that Dom’s suspicions that Mack wasn’t planning on living in Music City long-term were spot on. During the show’s May 31 episode, Mack revealed that he’d moved back to his home state.

“I ended up taking a job in Michigan, a company I’ve been consulting for,” he told fellow cast member Airris during a meet-up. “They ended up making me an offer that I couldn’t refuse.”

“It sucks because I just rented a house down here, so I’m dealing with all of that,” he added. “But I’m happy to be back in Michigan.”

Domynique was concerned about Mackinley’s commitment to Nashville

Mackinley from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 | Lifetime via YouTube

During their brief marriage, Dom didn’t hide her disappointment that her new husband, who had only recently moved to Nashville to find love, was crashing in a friend’s basement. She worried he didn’t plan to make the move to Tennessee permanent.

​​”Taking everything into consideration — like how you moved from Michigan to California and then California to Nashville — you know, you don’t have any ties,” she told him after they returned home following their honeymoon in Jamaica.

“You’ve still kinda got that free-roamer option,” she added. “That also is going through my mind a little bit. For me, it’s just like, I don’t really have any plan to move from Nashville, you know? So the fact that you’re not 100% tied to this place…”

Ultimately, Dom’s concerns about Mack’s long-term plans were one reason she asked for a divorce weeks ahead of Decision Day. At the time, it seemed like she might have given up on marriage too soon. But now, it looks like she was right to trust her instincts.

Mackinley might be putting Nashville in his rearview mirror, but that isn’t stopping him from pursuing a potential romance with another Married at First Sight cast member. He’s made no secret that he finds Gina attractive. Now that she’s split from her expert-picked spouse Clint, he’s decided it’s time to make a move.

In the latest episode of MAFS, the two go on their first date, and it seems like there might be a bit of a connection between the two entrepreneurs. Gina, a salon owner, isn’t even that concerned when she learns Mack is moving to another state.

“That’s a little bit of a bummer,” she admitted after he revealed that he was in the midst of relocating. “But it doesn’t scare me. I obviously want to continue talking to you and hanging out … I’ve never been opposed to, like, long-distance type stuff.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

