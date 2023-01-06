‘Married At First Sight’ Fans Predict Which Couples Will Last — and Which Ones Will Fail

Lifetime’s Married At First Sight has officially entered season 16, and fans are throwing out their predictions for which of the five couples might actually last — and which match they think was always destined to spark a “dumpster fire” at the altar.

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, here’s what some fans forecast for the couples this season.

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 cast (top row l-r) Gina, Mack, Domynique, Shaquille, and Kirsten; (bottom row l-r) Clint, Airris, Jasmine, Nicole, and Christopher | Lifetime

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 in Nashville

For season 16, Married At First Sight’s romance experts hooked up 10 singles in Nashville, Tennessee. Of course, as is the show’s premise, the five couples meet at the altar and marry at first sight.

Fans have only glimpsed at how their relationships will develop from there throughout the season so far. But they’ve seen enough to have some guesses on how these couples will work out, and they’re discussing their theories on Reddit.

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 fans predict Kirsten and Shaquille will make it

(L-R) Kirsten and Shaquille from ‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

According to the couple’s Lifetime bio, “Shaquille feels as though he is ready for marriage because he is in a great spot in his career as well as his personal life.”

At the same time, “Kirsten is the total package and is having a difficult time coming in contact with a man that meets her standards.”

Fans on Reddit seem to think this couple has a good chance of building a marriage that lasts. One wrote, “Shaquille seems so nice and sincere. Perhaps he and his wife will be the ones to make it.”

“I like Kirsten and Shaquille,” another declared.

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 fans predict Airris and Jasmine will fail

(L-R) Airris and Jasmine from ‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

Airris “undeniably knows he wants to have a strong, independent woman by his side,” and “Jasmine is more than ready to settle down and start a family,” according to the couple’s Lifetime bio.

Generally speaking, fans aren’t hopeful for Airris and Jasmine. “I’m going on record and say that Airris is this year’s villain …,” one shared on Reddit, pointing to the fact that Airris is almost 40 and doesn’t do laundry.

“They are going to mess that girl up,” someone else agreed. “Anyone in their 30s that doesn’t do their own laundry shouldn’t be on the show.”

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 fans predict Gina and Clint will fail

(L-R) Gina and Clint from ‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

Clint is an “adventurer at heart and is driven by his many passions, and is looking for someone to share these adventures with,” while Gina “has full faith that the experts can find her a man with whom she can dream, travel, and potentially build a family with” (Lifetime).

Fans seem to agree that this couple will be the season’s “dumpster fire,” destined to crash and burn quickly. One commenter on Reddit guessed, “Gina won’t be attracted to Clint … he won’t be her type. I predict an awkward meeting …”

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 fans predict Nicole and Christopher will fail

(L-R) Nicole and Christopher from ‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

Per their Lifetime bio, “Christopher is ready for marriage, excited about the next chapter, and hopes the experts can help him find his one true love,” and Nicole is “ready to focus on dating again and find true love.”

Fans on Reddit are not very hopeful about this match. “I’m predicting problems with Chris and Nicole,” one noted. And another has guessed they will be the season’s “backup train wreck” to Gina and Clint.

‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 couple fans predict Mackinley and Domynique might make it

(L-R) Mackinley and Domynique from ‘Married At First Sight’ season 16 | Lifetime

Mackinley, or Mack, “is ready to settle down and looking to start a family,” and he was matched with Domynique, who is “excited to find out if her soulmate is out there” (Lifetime).

Reddit fans are lukewarm, and some think Domynique, who isn’t yet 30, is too young to be on the show. Still, one fan guessed they “seem to have the best chance so far.”

Another noted, “I like Mack and Dom.”