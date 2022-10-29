‘Married at First Sight’: Fans Say Alexis Never Wanted to Say Yes to Justin on ‘Decision Day’

Married at First Sight fans were holding their breaths regarding what would happen on Season 15 Decision Day. It was a toss-up on which couples would choose to stay together. But in the end, Justin and Alexis chose each other…briefly. Just 12 hours after saying yes, they opted to get a divorce, and fans of the show are claiming Alexis only initially said yes to save face.

Alexis changes her mind about staying with Justin the day after Decision Day

The experts were unsure what the outcome between Justin and Alexis would be. Justin apologized for being difficult to be with at times, noting that their marriage was a rollercoaster, but he wanted to remain married. “At one point, I felt I’ve seen enough, enough hurt, enough isolation, enough chaos,” she says to Justin while reading a handwritten letter. “I can’t say yes to forever, but I can say yes to time, yes to growth, and yes to you,” added Alexis. “So I’m saying yes to staying married.”

Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal beamed with excitement as Justin and Alexis walked hand in hand to discuss the next steps. But things quickly changed when Justin asked how they’d move forward.

“I need time,” Alexis tells Justin. “I said yes because I do see the change, I do see us, but I need time to process everything and really come to terms. Yes just means yes to time. I didn’t wanna quit on us because I saw some good, but I did see some bad.” This set Justin off, with him feeling Alexis was refusing to commit. He asked her if she wishes she would have said no instead, which she denied.

Things go from bad to worse with they meet with the other couples the following day. After arguing in front of the group, the conversation continues with a producer before an aggravated Alexis says she’s “done” and wants a divorce. She apologizes to Justin the next day for how she treated him in front of everyone, but they agree to go their separate ways.

Fans weigh in on Alexis’ change of heart and say she always wanted to say no

Justin and Alexis’ relationship appeared to be the most promising out of the five couples. Their wedding went off without a hitch, and their honeymoon was pure bliss, with each exchanging “I Love Yous.” But it quickly soured, and fans say Alexis checked out early.

After Justin’s dog attacked Alexis’ dog at their first meeting, things went downhill. Alexis felt Justin wasn’t forthcoming about his dog’s previous negative interactions with other animals beforehand. Justin eventually gave his dog up for the sake of their marriage and eventually resented Alexis when he realized she was unsure of their future.

They also clashed on lifestyle choices and struggled to communicate effectively. But many viewers felt Alexis was dragging Justin along for much of the ride.

“Alexis really hates Justin but doesn’t want to look bad. She wants him to end this so bad so she can avoid being the villain. We all see you, sis,” one Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user chimed in, writing, “Alexis is super draining. Should’ve just said no. It’s irritating to see the put downs and condensing tone. Justin speaks clearly, but she always acts confused. Ugh.”

Justin seemingly makes explosive allegations about Alexis during the reunion special

While Justin and Alexis opted to get a divorce, the lines are seemingly blurred by the reunion special. In the trailer, Justin drops the bomb that he and Alexis were intimate with after Decision Day. It’s unclear where they currently stand now.

