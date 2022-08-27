‘Married at First Sight’: How Briana and Vincent Discovered They Were Pregnant

With so many couples from Married at First Sight ending in divorce, it’s always great to see success stories. Season 12 couple Vincent and Briana turned out to be fan favorites. After nearly two years of marriage since meeting at the altar, the couple recently announced they are expecting their first baby together. In a new video, they shared how they learned the big news.

Vincent and Briana announce their pregnancy

Briana and Vincent were one of five couples on the Atlanta season of the Lifetime show. They are the only pair who are still together from their season. They surprised fans with their pregnancy announcement on social media with a photo of Vincent cradling her belly as Briana wore a blue dress, causing fans to think they may be expecting a boy.

“We married as strangers, and now, together, we are growing our family!” the couple told ESSENCE in a statement. “Can’t wait to meet our precious baby and shower him or her with love. Our greatest adventure awaits us, and we couldn’t be more excited!”

How they discovered they were pregnant

In a video answering fan questions on their YouTube channel, the couple explained how they learned they were expecting. Briana revealed that the news came after an extended vacation.

“I had taken off work for two months, and the first day that I returned, I was very fatigued. We had gone to Houston, we had gone to the DR for about two weeks – we were doing a lot, a whole lot of stuff. And I realized I was tired on the first day back,” she said. “I left work a little early just because I didn’t have that much to do my first day and just randomly said, ‘OK, let’s stop by the store and get a pregnancy test.’ Got home, took it without even thinking, and really thought it was going to come back and say I’m not pregnant, and boom.”

Vincent chimed in, explaining that he noticed something was different beforehand. “While we were in the DR, you were having symptoms,” he said.

“Yeah, I was really tired, I felt sick I was craving things like empanadas,” she added. “I would feel nauseous, but I didn’t really know what that was kind of related to so that was kind of a big one. And I just didn’t think about it.”

The couple express their excitement about becoming parents

Though the couple wasn’t planning on starting a family for another year, they are happy about expanding their family. “I’m beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy!” Briana told PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive. “The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I’m scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the ‘what ifs’ due to health issues, I’m overly excited to bring new life into the world.”

In their YouTube video, Briana revealed that she learned she had fibroids during an ultrasound that are growing with her baby. But she’s not letting it stop them from celebrating.

She also said “can’t wait” to see Vincent as a dad. “I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We’ve been waiting on this moment and it’s finally in sight!” she added.

