‘Married at First Sight’: Lindsey Proves She’s Moved on From Mark With New Romance With Her Long-Lost Love

Lindsey and Mark had an explosive marriage on Married at First Sight Season 14. The Boston couple’s eight-week romance had some impressive highs and some ugly lows before they finally decided to call it quits for good ahead of the show’s reunion special. But is there any chance the pair could recapture the magic of the early days of their relationship? Not a chance, Lindsey said during an appearance on the Married at First Sight Season 15 Kickoff Special. She’s found a new man, and she couldn’t be happier.

‘Married at First Sight’ alum Lindsey reconnects with an old love

Both Lindsey and Mark appeared on the Kickoff Special, which aired June 29. Despite their tumultuous relationship, there didn’t seem to be any bad blood between former couple.

When host Kevin Frazier asked if there was any possibility of a romantic future for the pair, both replied with an emphatic “no.”

“As friends, sure. As anything more, no,” he said.

“No, I have my guy,” she chimed in. The outgoing nurse – who recently relocated from Boston to the Bay Area – explained that she’d reconnected with her “long-lost love,” who also lives in California. She’d dated the man more than a decade ago. They split because he wanted to get married and she didn’t. But they’d always kept in touch, and after her time on MAFS and starting over in a new state, they rekindled their romance.

Mark is hesitant to try dating again after his ‘MAFS’ experience

While Lindsey is happily coupled up, Mark’s love life is a bit more low-key. He told Frazier that he’s “been chatting with someone” but that he was hesitant to jump right back into dating so soon after the end of his marriage.

In fact, his time with Lindsey sounds like it may have turned him off of relationships entirely. He said that prior to being on Married at First Sight, he was focused on finding someone to marry. Now, he’s willing to accept what comes.

“Going through it, it definitely changed me. It changed me in a way where I don’t really need [marriage]. If it comes, cool. If it doesn’t, I’m good,” he said.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to be until I want to date again,” he added.

Mark has one piece of advice for this season’s participants

Lindsey and Mark also had some advice for the other person’s current or future partners. Mark urged whoever got involved with Lindsey to not try to change her and accept her for who she is, both good and bad. Lindsey said that any woman who dated Mark would need to accept that he might share aspects of their relationship with those closest to him. She would need to understand that he wasn’t “being shady on purpose” when he talked to his family or friends about intimate issues.

Finally, Mark had a one-word piece of advice for the San Diego couples who are about to embark on their own marriages.

“Pray,” he said.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

