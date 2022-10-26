‘Married At First Sight’: Miles and Karen From Season 11 May Have Split – All the Signs on Social Media

Married at First Sight has provided a few long-term successful matches, but it’s always sad when a couple decides to go their separate ways. In the case of Karen and Miles from Season 11, it appears that they may no longer be together. The couple had their fair share of communication and trust issues that they worked through and opted to continue on after filming. But all signs on social media have users speculating they’ve split.

Karen and Miles are seemingly not together per their social media accounts

The couple turned out to be a fan favorite from the New Orleans cast. After Decision Day and the reunion special, they started documenting their journey on social media and via a YouTube channel. But joint posts have ceased.

Karen’s last post that features Miles is from August 2022 to promote their end-of-the-year trip to Dubai. She also recently shared a countdown on her Instagram Stories about the trip without mentioning Miles. Miles later shared in an Instagram post that he’s no longer attending the trip with his wife. Karen celebrated her birthday in October in Nola sans Miles. Instead, she enjoyed a weekend of festivities with close friends. Her Instagram bio still features a press contact for them both, as well as her marital name.

Miles didn’t publicly wish Karen a Happy Birthday this year. The last post she’s featured in on his page is from Oct. 1, 2021, for her birthday. It also appears that Karen and her dog have moved into a new home without Miles, and she’s been documenting getting settled in. Their last joint YouTube video was six months ago.

This isn’t the first time it’s been speculated that they split

The couple had a trip to Punta Cana planned for Spring 2022 that they both shared excitement about on their social media, but in an update, Miles announced that he would be canceling the bae-cation to focus on his mental health. He spoke openly during their season of MAFS about managing his depression.

Per Screen Rant, Miles said he needed a reset to “relentlessly focus” on his mental health and well-being as opposed to the vacation. He captioned the post: “Peace & healing to all this holiday season.” Many wondered whether he and Karen were still together, as their social media pages were not featuring one another as much.

One fan on Reddit noted that the couple is “contractually obligated to Kinetic” the production company that produces MAFS and its spinoffs that Karen and Miles appear in. The fan added: “So…if things did go sour, they may have to wait to have it documented.”

They shut down breakup rumors before during a joint interview

After the vacation spectacle, Miles and Karen appeared on Couch Conversations. The interview was conducted by fellow influencers, Tabitha and Chance Brown. In the interview, they dished on how opening up to one another about their mental health struggles during filming created a foundation of trust.

“I realized that I just did not do a good job at receiving help,” Miles said in the interview. “And I still don’t do a good job at receiving help but then I live with somebody and I’m like, ‘You know what? I can lean on somebody.”

Karen added that it took an emotional breakdown for her to realize Miles was there for her. Through tears, she explained:

I learned I had a lot of anxiety. So with how I grew up – my family deep south, traditional – mental health is not something that’s talked about. Having a partner like Miles who is this huge mental health advocate [was new]….I opened up to him about all of these concerns, which was hard for me,” she admits. “And I was like, ‘I’m lowkey losing my mind right now.’ At that moment, I was having panic attacks and I don’t know what’s going on with me. Being able to have him let me know it was okay, it meant the world to me. A lot of people don’t understand why our bond is so deep but having someone that really in my darkest moment, for me that was my darkest moment, be there for me, stand by me, not judge me, just be there, listen, be present, it meant the world to me.

Neither has commented on the status of their relationship. MAFS fans are hopeful that if they are having challenges, they can work them out.

