‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten

Mitch and Krysten’s honeymoon took an awkward turn on the August 3 episode of Married at First Sight.

The 41-year-old environmental policy advocate admitted to his wife that he wasn’t feeling a physical attraction to her.

On Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Mitch confessed that he wished he’d handled the situation differently.

Krysten is ready to add a physical element to her relationship with Mitch, but he doesn’t feel the same way. That led to an awkward conversation on the August 3 episode of Married at First Sight as the San Diego groom admitted that he wasn’t physically attracted to his wife.

Later, Mitch was a guest on Married at First Sight: Afterparty with Keshia Knight Pulliam. He addressed the uncomfortable moment between him and Krysten and explained that he wished he’d handled things differently.

Mitch drops a bomb on Krysten on ‘Married at First Sight’

Mitch, 41, and Krysten, 32, are getting to know each other during their Married at First Sight honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta. At first, things seemed to be going well as the pair bonded during a paddleboarding excursion. But things took a turn during dinner.

Krysten told her husband that she’d be open to “advancing more in the physical, sexual department.”

That put Mitch in a difficult position. Earlier in the episode, he’d admitted that he hadn’t yet felt a spark of physical attraction to his wife, sharing that he wasn’t sure how to handle the situation. At dinner, he decided to be honest, telling Krysten that he “​​may not be feeling that physical attraction with you.”

Mitch tells ‘Afterparty’ host Keshia Knight Pulliam he regrets how he handled the situation

Krysten was understandably upset when Mitch admitted he wasn’t yet physically attracted to her. In a confessional, she described it as a “worst-case scenario.”

After watching footage of his conversation with Krysten on Afterparty, Mitch reflected on the situation.

“I’m kicking myself,” he told Pulliam. “I really wish I could have played it a little more cool. And it’s easy to say that now … in retrospect, I feel almost a little selfish about doing that and saying it more for me so I could get it off my chest.” He added that he wished he’d paused to consider how his words would make his wife feel.

Krysten makes her expectations clear to Mitch

Though Mitch’s confession put a damper on his dinner with Krysten, the pair appeared to patch things up somewhat later in the evening as they indulged in tequila shots by the pool.

“We had a good time last night,” Mitch said. “We had fun, like couples should.” To his surprise, the night even got somewhat “hot and heavy.”

For Krysten, the whole experience was “a rollercoaster,” though she said she was happy that he did “make a move” when they returned to their hotel suite. But she made it clear that if she was going to stay with Mitch for the long haul, he needed to prove he was attracted to her.

“The only pressure I am going to put on you, if we do get to Decision Day and I don’t have sex from you or an ‘I love you’ from you, I will ask for a divorce,” she said.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

