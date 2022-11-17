‘Married at First Sight’: Nate and Stacia Seemingly Separated After Season 15 Reunion Special

Season 15 of Married at First Sight has officially ended. The season was marked with quick breakups, Decision Day twists, and more. While Stacia and Nate had their fair share of problems, they appeared to be one of the most solid couples. But now, it appears that they’ve split.

Nate from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Stacia reveals she asked Nate for a divorce

While the couple revealed they were still together during the Season 15 reunion special, once the Where Are They Now? special aired, their struggles ensued and showed them on the verge of a split.“I asked Nate for a separation … Well, a divorce, I guess,” the 37-year-old tells her mother, Stacy, in the Nov. 16 episode. “Which one? Is it a separation, [meaning] ‘let’s see if we can work on it’? Or is it divorce, [meaning] ‘I’m done’?” Stacy asks.

“I don’t know,” Stacia says. “I came into the experience wanting to move at a faster pace and be OK with that. Like, I don’t think anybody should’ve came into this process like, ‘Oh yeah, I want to get married to this stranger but I wanna move slow now.’ I’m like ‘OK, so why did we get married then?’”

Source: YouTube

Stacy reminds her daughter that her pace is much faster than most people. “You have to realize your pace is a lot different than normal paces,” Stacy says. “You know what you want and you’ll go after it, and a lot of people aren’t there.”

“Do I stay with somebody who’s not there and be anchored down?” Stacia asks her mother, trying to figure out if Nate is compatible enough with her. “You can interpret it as ‘anchored down,’ or ‘do I want to stay with this person and help develop this relationship?’” Stacy explains.

A show fan account claims the ‘MAFS’ couple are no longer together

Throughout the Where Are They Now? special, the couple argue over how things are progressing in their marriage. Just as he complained throughout the season, Nate feels like Stacia is never satisfied with anything, and she’s a control freak. Stacia insists Nate lacks substance on an emotional level.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: What We Know About Season 16

In their season, their sexual chemistry was great, but Nate was resistant to the idea of moving in together and didn’t have the same timeline as his wife for children. Stacia said she wanted a family ASAP while Nate opted to build their foundation first. In the reunion special, they said they were living together at their respective homes until Nate felt comfortable being in one permanent shared space. Stacia admitted she preferred to be together full-time, but was trying to be patient and understanding of Nate’s perspective.

The MAFSFAN Instagram account hosts polls and shares their predictions for each couple every season. Per a recent post to their Stories, Stacia and Nate are no longer a couple.

Only one couple from San Diego may still be married

According to the fan account, the only couple remaining may be Lindy and Miguel. Though Lindy reportedly has some posts to her Stories that fans suspected may hint at a spit, such as her asking for a roommate, the couple has been seen traveling together.