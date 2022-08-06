‘Married at First Sight’ Now Casting for Season 17 in Denver

TL;DR:

Married at First Sight is currently casting for a new season.

The 17th season of the Lifetime reality series will take place in Denver.

Producers are looking for people who’ve “exhausted” all their dating options.

Downtown Denver skyline | Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Married at First Sight producers are looking for some brave singles who are willing to say “I do” to a total stranger. The Lifetime reality series is currently casting for an upcoming season that will take place in Denver. Here’s everything you need to know about casting for Married at First Sight Season 17.

‘Married at First Sight’ is searching for Denver singles for season 17

Married at First Sight will head to the Mile High City for its 17th season. The show’s producers are currently on the hunt for people who are willing to take a major leap in the hopes of finding the love of their life.

Denver residents who are ready for romance can apply to be on the show via the casting website. Would-be MAFS cast members will need to share details about their career, education, height, weight, marital history, cultural and religious background, and more. Applicants should also be prepared to answer questions about their childhood, their parents’ relationship, their dating history, dealbreakers, and the qualities that they are looking for in a partner. They’ll also need to share photos, links to their social media profiles, and a 15-second video explaining why they’re ready to get married at first sight.

So far, the U.S. version of Married at First Sight has only matched opposite-sex couples. However, the Denver application includes questions about whether applicants are interested in men, women, or people of either gender. That suggests there’s a chance that a same-sex couple might appear in an upcoming season of the show.

‘Married at First Sight’ producer says the show is looking for ‘brave’ singles willing to take a chance to find love

What does it take to get cast on Married at First Sight? There’s no magic formula. But it helps to be brave, casting director Donna Driscoll told News Channel 5 when the show was casting for its upcoming Nashville season.

“We’re definitely looking for brave singles who have pretty much exhausted every single option for dating and are willing to try something incredibly unorthodox but effective, like Married at First Sight,” she said.

If people move forward in the casting process, they can look forward to being part of a “very scientific” matchmaking process that includes compatibility questionnaires, a psych evaluation, and more, Driscoll said. If they’re lucky, the show’s team of experts finds a match for them and they go on to (hopefully) live happily ever after.

Why people sign up for ‘MAFS’

Is Alexis beginning to fall in love with Justin? ? #MAFSSanDiego pic.twitter.com/LBYVnhxlpQ — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 4, 2022

Though Married at First Sight has produced some lasting relationships, other couples flame out shortly after their wedding day. Although the show does not have a 100% success rate, that doesn’t stop people from giving it a shot. Driscoll said applicants have gotten tired of hitting a brick wall when it comes to finding a partner.

“Most of the time, the applicants we get, they really have exhausted all options,” she said. At that point, handing off the process of finding their person to a team of experts is something of a relief.

“There’s proof that the process works,” she said. She added that if she wasn’t married, she’d sign up for the show herself. “If I was single and up against what I think some of the singles are up against … 1,000%, I would.”

