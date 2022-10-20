‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego

As Married at First Sight’s first season in San Diego comes to a close, fans are wondering how Decision Day will go. Season 15 has been a rollercoaster for each couple, and not many viewers are confident either couple will stay together, especially long-term. According to a fan’s social media account of the show, two couples will remain together. Their status after they say “Yes” is also predicted. This comes after one couple chose to get divorced long before the finale.

Alexis on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Stacia and Nate

The experts were sure that Stacia and Nate were just what each other needed. Stacia was already an established real estate professional with money in the bank and a new home. A serial entrepreneur, Nate rebuilt his life after losing everything in a business venture and was on his way to financial stability. Both wanted a spouse they could build with and become the ultimate power couple.

Source: YouTube

There have been bumps in the road. An admitted control freak, Stacia seemingly rushed her new husband to declare his love for her and wanted him to open up emotionally, while Nate immediately wanted Stacia’s trust. Families, friends, and the experts encouraged them to be patient with one another.

Otherwise, the two have been fairly happy, and consistent. Their intimacy has not been a problem, and their communication has improved. They also make an effort to make the other feel special with nice gestures. According to the trusted MAFS FAN account, they stay together on Decision Day and after.

Alexis and Justin

Initially, fans of Alexis and Justin were convinced they’d be the one couple left standing. Both shared “I love you’s” on their honeymoon, and were completely enamored with each other. It appeared they were the perfect balance for one another. Justin brought out Alexis’ sensitive side, while Alexis challenged Justin to take more of a lead and be more assertive. But after the honeymoon ended, life got real.

Source: YouTube

Things began to go downhill when their beloved dogs got off to a scary start. Justin’s dog attacked Alexis’ dog, and he didn’t disclose to her that his dog had similar issues in the past. This caused Alexis to feel that Justin wasn’t fully forthcoming with important information. He sent the dog to a training camp before eventually giving her away, which later caused resentment, and he questioned if his new wife would have made the same decision if she was tasked to.

Then their lifestyles became a problem. Justin grew concerned about Alexis spending much of her free time with her friends at the club, while she complained that she felt smothered by him wanting quality time. They also struggled with communication. Intimacy also became nonexistent for a long period of time. MAFS FAN alleges they don’t stay together on Decision Day.

Mindy and Miguel

Growing up in a strict religious background with minimal romantic relationships and social experience with friends outside of her similar upbringing caused fans to wonder if Mindy and Miguel would work. To many people’s surprise, they have fared better than most of the other couples.

Source: YouTube

The experts felt they were doing so well that they threw them a test by having them be fake parents to a fake baby for a few days. They still flourished. But there have been some downs.

Their definitions of love are different, with Mindy believing love is a choice and Miguel believing love is a feeling. Mindy also has a temper that turns Miguel off. Miguel has the tendency to withhold affection from Mindy when he’s annoyed by her. But the MAFS FAN account notes they stay together on Decision Day, and remain together after filming.

Krysten and Mitch

Where do we begin with these two? Their issues began on the honeymoon. After a good few days together, Mitch told Krysten at a romantic beachside dinner that he was not physically attracted to her. A tearful Krysten appreciated his honesty and was willing to work through it under the realization that marrying a stranger is not typical. Things became more confusing when Mitch made a sexual pass at her the same evening.

Source: YouTube

From there, up and down emotions continued. Krysten seemingly tried to adapt to Mitch’s uber-green lifestyle, as he continued giving her mixed signals. After growing attraction to his wife, he asked her sister for advice on how to ask Krysten to turn down her look with less makeup and to wear her hair in a natural state.

They began to question if they could survive one another’s flaws, with Mitch even asking Krysten if she could handle him and support his lifestyle as he appeared to criticize each choice of her’s as it didn’t align with his views. Krysten grew frustrated with Mitch and even the experts for constantly giving him kudos for “trying.” Per the MAFS FAN account, they decide to split on Decision Day.

