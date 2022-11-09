‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 Alum Henry Weighs in on Justin-Alexis Drama

Married at First Sight Season 15 delivered plenty of drama, from Mitch’s painfully blunt comments about his lack of attraction to his wife Krysten to Moran and Binh’s pre-Decision Day breakup. But one incident during the show’s San Diego season was particularly controversial. After Justin and Alexis’s dogs got into a fight at their first meeting, Justin agreed to give away his beloved pooch Mya. The moment got fans of the Lifetime reality series talking. Even one of the show’s former cast members has weighed in on the situation.

Justin gave away his dog to save his marriage

Justin and Alexis’s romance hit its first major speedbump shortly after they returned from their honeymoon in Mexico. Each was a proud pet parent, but when Alexis introduced her dog Newton to Mya, it didn’t go well. Mya attacked Newton, who had to go to the vet to get stitches. To make matters worse, Justin later revealed that this wasn’t the first time Mya had been aggressive toward another dog.

After the incident, Justin agreed to send Mya to a training camp to correct her behavior. But her aggression was still an issue. Ultimately, Justin made the difficult decision to give his dog to a friend in an attempt to save his struggling marriage.

“I’m doing what I have to do as a man, as a husband. It’s just a burning, hurtful feeling,” he said.

Henry from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 weighed in on the controversy

Justin made a big sacrifice in order to move forward with Alexis. But it wasn’t enough. She resented the way that Justin seemed to throw his choice in her face. And it did nothing to address the couple’s other issues, including a lack of sparks in the bedroom. Though the couple initially decided to stay together on Decision Day, they reversed that decision less than 24 hours later.

Both Alexis and Justin have come in for criticism from viewers for their behavior on Married at First Sight. But Alexis’s insistence that Justin give up his dog for her, even when there were signs she wasn’t committed to the marriage, rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Among those who weren’t impressed with Alexis’s behavior? Married at First Sight Season 11 alum Henry. He weighed in on the controversy on Instagram.

“Alexis made that man give up his dog. Eff that,” he commented on a post promoting the second part of the season 15 reunion special.

Another person commented that Justin was likely to be reunited with Mya.

“We all know he had an understanding with his friend,” the person wrote. “As soon as that relationship ended (we all knew it wouldn’t last) he was getting his dog back!”

“I agree that it was likely an understanding/agreement,” Henry replied. “But the friend he gave the dog to lives out of town, which is an inconvenience. However, I agree that he will get his dog back.”

Justin and Alexis continue to spar at the ‘MAFS’ reunion

Justin and Alexis’s marriage is dead, but the pair have been rehashing things on the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion. Last week, Justin nearly came to blows with fellow cast member Nate, and Alexis had to step in to calm him down. Later, they chatted with host Kevin Frazier about their rocky relationship.

The pair revealed that they’d actually consummated their marriage on the honeymoon (though Alexis seemed less than impressed with the experience). Justin also claimed that his ex had drunk dialed him after their breakup, which she denied.

“You doing that gaslighting thing,” Justin replied. “You’re trying to manipulate the truth,” he added.

The back-and-forth between the exes will continue in part 2 of the reunion. In a teaser, Justin insists that Alexis came to his house “in the middle of night” as Alexis shakes her head. Will they be able to put their differences aside and part ways as friends? Find out when the second half of the Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion airs Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

