‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 Cast Member Erik Lake Announces Engagement

Third time’s the charm? Married at First Sight Season 12 cast member Erik Lake is getting hitched for the third time, he recently announced.

Erik from ‘MAFS’ Season 12 is getting married

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 cast member Erik Lake | Lifetime via YouTube

Erik confirmed his happy news in a March 10 Instagram post. The former Lifetime reality star proposed to his girlfriend in Paris, popping the question on the banks of the Seine River.

“When you know you just know,” he wrote. “I’ve known for a long time and was waiting for the perfect time to give her the ring she deserves after having it for almost 3 months in my possession. It was tough not to do it sooner though haha!”

“I can’t wait I spend the rest of our lives together! I love you more than any words I could ever write down!” Erik added.

Erik and Virginia’s rocky relationship was featured on ‘Married at First Sight’ in 2021

Erik’s upcoming wedding will be the third for airline pilot. He’d already been married and divorced once before when he wed Virginia Coombs on Married at First Sight Season 12.

Virginia and Erik said “I do” in August 2020. Their relationship played out during the 12th season of MAFS, which aired in early 2021. While there was a definite attraction between the pair, they clashed over a number of issues, including his work schedule, her partying, and their differing political views. Though they decided to stay together on Decision Day, they ultimately couldn’t make it work. In July 2021, they confirmed they were divorcing after less than a year of marriage. The breakdown of their relationship was seen later that year on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

​​”I do care about you and I care about this, but nothing is really progressing or moving in a healthy manner and it seems like nothing else has worked,” Erik told his then-wife as they discussed their future. “And this shouldn’t be as difficult as it is. It should be easy most of the time. I mean, it really should.”

‘MAFS’ alum Virginia reacts to her ex-husband’s engagement

Do you think Erik and Virginia will get past their differences? ? #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/162RfLkEz8 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) March 18, 2021

Several former Married at First Sight cast members were quick to offer their congratulations to Erik on his engagement.

“Congrats on giving marriage another chance, and thanks for giving hope for finding love after getting MAFS!” commented Steve Moy, who appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14.

Season 12’s Vincent Morales and Jessica Studer from season 10 also congratulated Erik.

Unsurprisingly, one person who didn’t chime in on Erik’s post was Virginia. But she did offer a few thoughts on her own Instagram. When one person commented about her ex’s engagement, she replied that she suspected his desire to have kids was one reason he was getting married again so soon after his second divorce. She also spoke disparagingly of her former husband in a series of TikToks and expressed shock that he’d moved on so quickly after their relationship ended.

