Myrla said her husband's lack of financial stability was one reason their marriage ended just two weeks after Decision Day.

When it comes to finding love, money makes a difference. Just as Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero. The pair wed on Married at First Sight Season 13, which aired in 2021. But their marriage proved to be a bust, in part because they couldn’t get on the same page regarding finances.

Myrla and Gil from ‘Married at First Sight’ had different approaches to finances

The Married at First Sight experts were confident that Myrla, a leadership coach, and Gil, a firefighter, were a solid match thanks to their shared focus on family values. But signs emerged early on that the Houston couple had some major differences when it came to how they approached their finances.

When Myrla met with the experts ahead of her marriage, she showed off photos of her many trips and a closet full of designer bags and shoes. She made it clear she worked hard and could afford to splurge and that she wasn’t about to downgrade her lifestyle for her husband.

Unlike Myrla, Gil favored a more modest lifestyle. Their different expectations were on full display during their honeymoon in the Florida Keys. While Gil thought the resort they were staying at was nice, Myrla was disappointed it wasn’t more luxurious. She even compared it to a retirement home.

“Money for me is not that important,” Gil told his wife when they later sat down to talk about finances.

Myrla’s attitude was the complete opposite. “I am very driven by money,” she explained to her husband, adding that she was always looking for ways to increase her income.

In an interview with producers, Myrla explained that she grew up in poverty, which created her drive to succeed. She called Gil’s lack of interest in money “worrisome.”

“I grew up extremely poor and I want to be successful because I want to attain an even better lifestyle,” she said.

Myrla blames money issues for her divorce from Gil

Money wasn’t the only stumbling block in Gil and Myrla’s marriage. Lack of physical attraction was another concern, as was Gil’s tendency to tease Myrla about being a “diva.” Still, they opted to stay married on Decision Day. But just two weeks later, it all fell apart when Myrla abruptly ended things with Gil.

“We both decided we were going to stay together. I sold everything that I own. The only thing I kept was my blender, my clothes, and my dog,” Gil revealed during the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion episode. “For me, it came out of nowhere! She said, ‘Hey, I don’t find you attractive. I’m not happy.'”

Myrla initially pointed to a lack of physical chemistry as a reason for her and Gil’s breakup. But later, she admitted that she had concerns about his finances.

“I’m huge on financial stability,” she explained during an interview with RealitTV with Bee. “That to me means that someone lives within their means, saves, and knows how to manage their finances. I ideally wanted someone who was in a similar financial position as I was.”

“I became aware of some things post-Decision Day that I was not OK with,” Myrla added. “Gil and I had multiple conversations about this and how it made me feel. He did not see or acknowledge his actions/behavior in a way that was conducive to trust/respect in a marriage. There was some dishonesty I discovered, as well. All of these things led to me making the decision to end the marriage.”

