‘Married at First Sight’: Season 14 Boston Has Only One Couple Left Married

Married at First Sight Season 14 is completely underway as the show heads to the west coast and follows five couples in San Diego. As viewers wait and see who will stay together on Decision Day, fans still keep up with the second set of Boston couples. It’s been just over a month since the reunion special. Despite all couples staying together before the reunion, only one couple remains together currently, and they recently celebrated one year of marriage.

Only Olajuwon and Katina Dickerson are still together and just celebrated one year of marriage

All couples said yes on Decision Day, but by the reunion special only two couples remained married: Olajuwon and Katina – and Steve and Noi. Weeks after the reunion special aired, Noi and Steve announced their separation on their respective social media pages.

On July 23, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary of marriage. They took a trip to New York City, where they partied and did some sightseeing in the Big Apple. Both paid tribute to one another on Instagram.

“This love feels like a fairy tale each and every day I open my eyes and glance at your smile,” Olajuwon captioned a series of photos in part. “I finally learned the quote ” A man is only as strong as the women [sic] that stands beside him.”

Katina says Olajuwon was worth sticking it out with despite viewers considering him to be emotionally abusive

Many viewers didn’t expect the couple to last. In fact, many didn’t want them to last, with viewers viewing Olajuwon as emotionally and verbally abusive toward Katina. He critiqued her life skills, her cooking and cleaning, and used harsh tones when speaking with her.

But Katina says watching himself back on television was an eye opener for him. “A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to see how they are so when you get to watch yourself and how you come off, it’s like ‘Oh wow.’ You’re either going to be somebody that’s like ‘I don’t care’ or you’re going to be someone who’s going to be like ‘I really don’t like that about myself.’ So, for Olajuwon, he was like, ‘What? This was mean!’ It was kind of like an out-of-body experience for him,” she explained during an interview on the Are You My Podcast.

She continued, noting he showed his commitment in his changed actions. “Olajuwon’s actions showed me that he wanted to be a committed husband and since we got married, every day – I think people think it’s like he just snapped a finger and was like, ‘Oh I’m changed today.’ No. When I met him, it was like an every single day process,” she explained.

Why the other couples from Season 14 split

Noi and Steve’s Instagram confirmation of their split seemingly blame one another. According to Noi, Steve is not the kindhearted husband he was portrayed as on camera. While Steve says Noi is simply immature.

Jasmina and Michael blame their split on their lack of romantic connection. As for Lindsay and Mark, their explosive arguments were simply too difficult to come back from.

