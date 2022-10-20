‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day Predictions: Who Stays Married and Who Gets Divorced?

Married at First Sight Season 15’s Decision Day is nearly upon us. After eight weeks of marriage, the San Diego couples will soon have to decide whether to stay married or get divorced. One of this season’s five couples has already made their choice. But what will the others do? We’ll find out on Oct. 26, when the Decision Day episode airs on Lifetime. In the meantime, here are our predictions for who stays together and who goes their separate ways.

Morgan and Binh from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 already had their Decision Day

Morgan and Binh on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Morgan and Binh Divorce Before Decision Day

The Married at First Sight experts thought that Binh and Morgan were a perfect match, but they couldn’t have been more wrong. After a COVID-delayed wedding, the San Diego pair’s Mexican honeymoon went off the rails when Morgan discovered that Binh had spoken to one of the other couples about his concern that she’d lied about her educational background.

Binh’s worries were the result of a misunderstanding, but Morgan never regained trust in her husband after that incident. When she discovered he’d been talking to fellow MAFS Season 15 husband Justin about their marriage, she felt doubly betrayed. Binh’s efforts to make it up to her fell flat, the pair decided it was best to split rather than suffer through the rest of the eight-week experiment.

Stacia and Nate

Nate and Stacia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Prediction: Stay together

At 37, Stacia is a successful, self-made woman who almost has it all. The only thing she’s missing is the perfect husband with whom to start a family. She’s hopeful she’s found the right guy in Nate, 34, a day trader. But is Nate ready to settle down and be a father? With Decision Day on the horizon, he’s getting skittish. He’s also admitted that a fear of not being good enough for his wife sometimes leaves him feeling insecure. Meanwhile, Nate’s inability to tell Stacia he’s in love with her has been a huge issue for her.

Nate and Stacia definitely have their issues. But they also seem to have a genuine connection – and an all-important willingness to work through problems when they arise. We think that they’ll both say yes on Decision Day.

Lindy and Miguel

Prediction: Get divorced

Early in this season, we thought Lindy and Miguel would be one of the couples to make it. But after watching their relationship play out, we’re not so sure. Lindy’s sheltered, ultra-religious upbringing means she’s brought a lot of baggage to her marriage, and it’s not clear that Miguel wants to deal with that. Her emotional outbursts and difficulty staying focused have also caused major conflict, which was on full display during the couples retreat. Meanwhile, Miguel has shown he can be inflexible and even controlling at times, and that’s weighing on Lindy.

Still, we think that Lindy might be able to overlook their recent troubles and focus on the “weeks of bliss” they had early in their marriage. We’re not so sure about Miguel. He seems burnt out by Lindy and dealing with her emotional needs. While we think Lindy will say yes, we suspect Miguel might be a no – and that Lindy will walk away from her Married at First Sight experience with a broken heart.

Alexis and Justin

Prediction: Get divorced

Is there any easier prediction than this one? Alexis and Justin hit it off on their honeymoon, but things changed once they returned to San Diego and Justin’s dog Mya attacked Alexis’s dog Newton. She insisted that he send his dog to a training camp; later, he agreed to give Mya away to a friend. Poor Justin was heartbroken, but Alexis doesn’t seem to appreciate his sacrifice – and Justin finally seems to be realizing it.

Doggie drama was hardly the only issue in Alexis and Justin’s marriage. Early on, she said she wasn’t attracted to her husband. While the two did eventually consummate their marriage, Alexis made it clear to the other wives that she wasn’t impressed by the experience. In our opinion, she’s been checked out of the marriage for a while. Justin, on the other hand, spent weeks bending over backward to make things work with Alexis. But in the last episode, he seemed to be on the fence about whether she was the right woman for him. Ultimately, we think both say no on Decision Day.

Krysten and Mitch

Mitch and Krysten from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Prediction: Stay together

Mitch did his marriage a major disservice when he told Krysten that he wasn’t attracted to her on their honeymoon. While they’ve come back from that low point in their relationship and forged a strong bond, both still have doubts about the future. There’s a chance commitment-shy Mitch will get cold feet ahead of Decision Day and decide he wants to return to his bachelor lifestyle. But he also seems to genuinely like and care about his wife. As for Krysten, she has to decide whether Mitch is able to deliver the excitement and passion she wants out of a relationship. Understandably, Krysten wants to be sure that her husband actually wants to be married to her.

This couple’s Decision Day is hard to predict, but we don’t think either Mitch or Krysten is ready to throw in the towel. We think they choose to stay married, but whether the relationship lasts is anyone’s guess.

The Married at First Sight Season 15 Decision Day episode airs Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Married at First Sight’: Only Two Couples Reportedly Say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day in San Diego