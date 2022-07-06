‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Predictions: Who Stays Married and Who Gets Divorced?

A new batch of couples will take a leap of faith and say “I do” to a complete stranger when Married at First Sight returns for season 15. The experts have matched 10 San Diego singles, but will they be able to go the distance? The weddings kick off on July 6, but before these couples head down the aisle, here are our predictions for who stays married and who gets divorced.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Lindy, a 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy, will wed Miguel, 35, a medical writer, on Married at First Sight Season 15. Dr. Pepper Schwarz and Pastor Cal Roberson felt the pair had a lot in common. Both are highly educated and family-oriented. They also felt her more outgoing personality would be a good balance for his quieter, geeky side.

But will it be true love for the extroverted Lindy and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast Miguel? She wants someone she can have fun with and who can help her “deescalate” situations, while he’s a serial monogamist who has been teased in the past for being too emotional. It’s tough to say whether this marriage will last, but we’ll give Lindy and Miguel the benefit of the doubt and predict they stay married on Decision Day.

Mitch and Krysten

Krysten and Mitch from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Krysten, 32, is a software sales rep. Mitch, 41, who describes himself as a “late bloomer” when it comes to relationships, is a non-profit manager. She moved from Virginia to San Diego a few years ago after discovering the man she planned to marry had been cheating on her. The former president of her sorority has worked hard to get over her trust issues and is looking for someone who is caring as well as “passionate, motivated, adventurous, and athletic.”

That certainly seems to describe Mitch, who is a surfer who cares deeply about environmental issues. Like Krysten, he’s also eager to get married and start a family. And they both love the beach. But that may not be enough common ground to keep these two together. There’s a big gap in both their ages and their income, with Krysten earning more than her husband-to-be. That may not be an issue for the non-traditional Mitch, but it’s less clear how that will go over with her. There’s also a chance Mitch’s commitment to green living could cause friction with his wife, especially if his passion for the environment makes him inflexible or judgemental of her choices. While anything can happen on Married at First Sight, we’re predicting divorce for this couple.

Alexis and Justin

Justin and Alexis from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

The 5-foot-10 Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist, is looking for a man she doesn’t tower over. Justin, who is well over 6 feet tall, certainly fits the bill in that department (though he’s not exactly the linebacker type she requested). But will he meet her other requirements? Alexis has rejected three proposals of marriage in the past. She says she’s worked on herself and realized she can’t expect perfection in a partner. But her assertion that she’s adjusted her previously “unrealistic” expectations for a relationship will be put to the test when she marries Justin. However, if he ticks the boxes of being kind and patient, he might stand a chance.

For his part, Justin, 33, says he wants a woman with positive energy and who is willing to hype him up. That seems to describe the vivacious Alexis, who says she’s eager to have a man to take care of. Justin, a digital marketing specialist, also says he’s “very direct” but uses his words carefully. He also knows what he brings to the table, describing himself as a “catch.”

Both Alexis and Justin love animals and are spiritual. They have similar goals and ambitions, the experts noted, potentially making them a solid match. We predict they choose to stay married on Decision Day.

Stacia and Nate

Nate and Stacia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Stacia, a 37-year-old accountant and real estate investor, is successful and proud of it. She has high standards when it comes to a partner. She even asks guys about their credit score on the first date to weed out those who aren’t serious and responsible. But her firm requirements mean she’s had trouble finding what she calls “ a quality man.”

Nate, a 34-year-old day trader, seems to tick many of Stacia’s boxes. He’s ambitious, driven, and responsible. Nate says he’s ready for the challenge of marriage and wants to find a partner with whom he can start a family – and possibly even a business.

Nate and Stacia are a power couple in the making. If they click, this could be a strong match. But if they clash, expect fireworks. Nate, who’s younger than Stacia and less established in his career, might not be all that she wants in a man. And while he says personality is paramount, there are hints there could be trouble if he doesn’t find her physically attractive. Our prediction is that while Nate and Stacia look good together on paper, their strong personalities will lead to them butting heads. We think this marriage ends in divorce.

Morgan and Binh

Binh and Morgan from “Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

The final Married at First Sight Season 15 couple is Morgan and Binh. She’s a 27-year-old endoscopy nurse. He’s a 29-year-old engineer. Both are independent and successful in their careers, and each is also interested in health and physical fitness. (He moonlights as a personal trainer, while she practices Muay Thai.) Neither is overly materialistic and both value financial stability in a partner.

However, we foresee some potential issues in their relationship. Though he’s nearly 30, Binh’s mom is still dropping off home-cooked meals for him to store in his freezer. He wants a wife who is caring and has a similar “selfless demeanor” to his mother. It sounds like he could be looking for someone more traditional than the independent Morgan. She says she’d rather hang out at a brewery than go to a fancy restaurant, a plus for Binh, who says he didn’t like to waste money on dates. But will his minimal lifestyle be too much for her? Only time will tell. But we’re not convinced Binh is really ready for marriage. Our Decision Day prediction? Divorce.

Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

