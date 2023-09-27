One unlucky groom won't get his happily ever after in the new season of Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight,' which premieres Oct. 18.

It’s definitely not love at first sight for at least one Married at First Sight Season 17 couple. The latest installment of the Lifetime reality show – which follows 10 people who’ve agreed to say “I do” to a total stranger – returns in October. And the new season features a never-before-seen twist that will leave one groom alone at the altar on his wedding day.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 features one unlucky groom

Bride and groom figurines | DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

The new Denver-set season of Married at First Sight premieres Oct. 18 on Lifetime. While details are still trickling out about this season’s couples, Lifetime has already revealed that one groom won’t get a happily ever after with his expert-picked spouse.

“For the first time in Married at First Sight history, five brides go to the altar. But only four come out married,” says the voiceover in a teaser for the new season (via People).

So, who is the unlucky guy who gets ditched by his wife-to-be? According to People, it’s a man named Michael.

“It’s a failure,” he says, in the teaser.

Viewers will have to tune in to see why Michael’s bride opts not to go through with the wedding and whether she backs out before or after she sees her husband-to-be. Also, will the experts take pity on Michael and try to match him with someone else? Or will he lose out on a second chance at love?

While Michael’s unfortunate situation is a first for Married at First Sight, he’s not the only participant who’s ended up disappointed after his wedding day. In season 14, Alyssa went through with her wedding to Chris, but she declined to spend the wedding night with him and refused to move in together after the honeymoon. They divorced after less than two weeks of marriage.

Will the rest of the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 cast be luckier than Michael?

Michael’s Married at First Sight journey doesn’t go as planned. Will his fellow season 17 cast members be any luckier? Getting to the altar is just the first step of their eight-week journey, and as MAFS fans know, many relationships blow up before Decision Day.

The other four couples who are hoping that Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz have found them their perfect mate are:

Becca and Austin

Clare and Cameron

Brennan and Emily

Lauren and Orion

“I’m getting married to a random,” Emily says in the teaser. “What did I get myself into?”

“I don’t think I can do this,” another bride says. “I don’t want to marry a stranger.”

Married at First Sight Season 17 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

