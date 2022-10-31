‘Married at First Sight’: What We Know About Season 16

Though Season 15 of Married at First Sight is barely over, fans will have a quick break before Season 16 debuts. This time, the experts are heading down south to make lucky singles’ dreams of marriage come true. Whether or not there will be successful outcomes has yet to be seen, but the couples have been revealed, and this season promises to be the most explosive one yet.

Only two couples were left standing from Season 15

10 individuals were matched in Season 15. Binh and Morgan chose to divorce on their one-month anniversary after Morgan felt Binh betrayed her trust by sharing details about her work and confiding in their co-stars about their marital issues. As for the other couples, it was also a rollercoaster.

Stacia and Nate struggled with communication and trust, with Stacia wanting an “I Love You” from Nate before Decision Day, and Nate wanting Stacia to let go of her controlling nature. In the end, they chose to stay married. The same decision was made for expert favorites Lindy and Miguel. They had the least amount of problems throughout the two-month experiment.

Justin and Alexis initially said yes on Decision Day. But 12 hours and multiple arguments later about the immediate future of their relationship caused Alexis to ask for a divorce. Both Krysten and Mitch said no, with Mitch admitting he couldn’t commit to the capacity he felt Krysten deserved, and Krysten feeling insecure about their foundation.

Season 16 of ‘Married at First Sight’ was filmed in Nashville

MAFS Season 15 marked the first time the show was filmed on the west coast. The experts are taking a trip to country music land and hooking up 10 singles ready to get hitched. Whether or not anyone will wear cowboy boots to their ceremony has yet to be seen.

The show is produced by Kinetic Content). Season 16 will premiere in Jan. 2023 on Lifetime.

Longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson return this season. Season 15 introduced two new experts: Dr. Pia Holec, who counseled the couples on intimacy, and Pastor DeVon Franklin, who helped them work through issues related to compatibility. The new experts made their debuts after the honeymoons and were not part of selecting participants or matching the couples. Holec and Franklin are also returning.

Meet the couples of Season 16

New couples will try their hand at the experiment in Nashville. Jasmine, 31, and Airris, 39, both say “I Do” at first sight. She has had trouble dating, while he put it on hold to focus on his career.

Nicole, 32, and Christopher, 36, take a risk with the experiment. She looks to her parents as a model for marriage, while he’s had difficulty making connections since moving to Nashville.

Gina, 36, and Clint, 40, both share similar goals. She put dating on hold after a bad breakup a few years ago and took the time to work on herself, while Clint is eager to be married and have children.

Domynique, 25, and Mackinley, 33, have both been unlucky in love. She hasn’t had many long-term romances, while his last breakup left him lacking trust.

Kirsten, 32, and Shaquille, 31, are ready to settle down. She says men have been intimidated by her success, and he feels he’s in the perfect place personally and professionally for a wife.

