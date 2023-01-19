‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Think 1 Bride Was ‘Cold as Ice’ at the Altar

Some fans watching the 16th season of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight think bride Kirsten was “cold as ice” when she met her immediately-smitten groom Shaquille at the wedding altar. Other viewers argued in her defense that she might be reserved, having just married a stranger. Still, many thought her picky nature might have gotten the best of her.

Bride Kirsten had ‘a difficult time coming in contact with a man that meets her standards’

According to their couple’s bio on Lifetime, Shaquille thought he was ready for marriage because he was “in a great spot in his career as well as his personal life.”

“He is open-minded, ready for love, and willing to put his fate in the hands of the experts,” the bio reads. “Also, family, faith, support, and education [are] essential to Shaquille. He is ready to give marriage a fair shot.”

Meanwhile, Kirsten is labeled “the total package” in their bio. It notes she had “a difficult time coming in contact with a man that meets her standards.”

Kirsten also described herself as picky, and the bio adds she is unwilling “to settle for anything less than what she deserves …”

Based on fan comments, Kirsten and Shaquille aren’t likely to be the most “dumpster fire” prone couple. However, some viewers lack faith in their union.

Some ‘Married at First Sight’ fans thought season 16 bride Kirsten was ‘cold as ice’ for denying Shaquille a ‘proper kiss’

Fans on Reddit discussed the Nashville couples, with some expressing concerns that Shaquille and Kirsten were a mismatch. First, she said she hoped her husband wasn’t bald, which he is. Second, she told her bridal party that a sign that she was lukewarm on him would be if she let him kiss her on the cheek at the altar, which she did.

Some people thought Kirsten was too picky, which she confessed to being. On the other hand, Shaquille could hardly contain his excitement when he saw his new wife.

One commenter concluded, “Kirsten doesn’t find Shaq attractive,” adding, “It’s obvious immediately. It was very predictable too.”

“She was cold as ice and no proper kiss,” another person wrote. “She thinks she’s too good for him.”

“I don’t think it’s fair for people to hold on so tightly to their preferences in a scenario like this, knowing they’re being matched and don’t pick the person that will be standing at the altar,” someone declared. However, they added, “But, on the other side of the coin, the experts do need to pay closer attention to the things that may be dealbreakers for some.”

Some ‘Married at First Sight’ fans think Kirsten is just a ‘reserved’ new bride, not ‘cold as ice’

Some fans on Reddit also defended Kirsten, noting she might need a little more time to get to know Shaquille before she can like him. A few even argued they might have what it takes to become a couple that lasts.

One commenter offered, “I hope she’s just reserved and will appreciate his personality.”

“I’m hoping the same,” someone else agreed. “I think Shaquille seems like a pretty nice guy and is handsome. I hope she gives him a chance.”

Another person said, “It’s way too early for everyone to be attacking Kristen and snap-making her a villain of the show. I really don’t get all the negative comments so far.”