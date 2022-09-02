‘Marry Me in Yosemite’: Hallmark Star Cindy Busby Calls Yosemite National Park Filming Location Her Happy Place

TL;DR:

Marry Me in Yosemite premieres September 3 on Hallmark Channel.

In an Instagram post, star Cindy Busby reflected on filming the new movie in Yosemite National Park.

It was Busby’s first time at the park, which she says is now one of her “happy places.”

Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow in ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Hallmark Channel heads to one of America’s most stunning national parks in the new movie Marry Me in Yosemite. The film, which premieres Saturday, September 3, was filmed on location in Yosemite National Park. It was star Cindy Busby’s first visit to the park, which she says is now one of her “happy places.”

A photographer falls for a park guide in ‘Marry Me in Yosemite’

In Marry Me in Yosemite, Busby plays Zoe, a photographer who makes her living creating coffee table photo books under her brand, Zoe’s Best. Her first two books have been hits, and now her publisher wants to take her brand nationwide. For her next project, she heads west to Yosemite Valley, where she’s rendered speechless by the park’s majestic landscapes.

Once she arrives in Yosemite, Zoe goes in search of a guide to show her around the area. She meets park ranger named Sage Morningstar (Lexy McKowen), who points her to Jack Hawkins (Tyler Harlow), a conservationist, ex-rock climber, and occasional guide who typically lives “off the grid.” The two get off to a bumpy start, but gradually, a romantic spark starts to build between Jack and Zoe as he helps her in her pursuit of perfect photographs for her book.

Jack wants Zoe to look inside her photos to find out what they reveal, while she helps him appreciate the artistic value of her photographs. Still, she’s not satisfied with her work and is hoping to capture the one image that will show she’s not your average photographer. But will her quest for the perfect photo end up costing her in the end?

Star Cindy Busby says Yosemite National Park has ‘the best scenery’

Marry Me in Yosemite isn’t just set in Yosemite Valley. It was also filmed there. In early August, Busby shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. In the comments, she opened up about her experience making the movie, including what it was like to film in the park, which she’d never had the chance to visit before.

One of her followers called the park her “happy place.”

“It’s one of my happy places now too!” she replied. The park has “the best scenery” she added in another comment.

Yosemite was one of America’s first national parks, and parts of it were deemed worthy of protection even before the national parks system was created. President Lincoln signed a law protecting Yosemite Valley in 1864, the first time that the federal government preserved land because of its natural beauty, according to the Department of the Interior.

Tyler Harlow says filming in Yosemite was ‘awe-inspiring’

‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

First-time Hallmark Channel actor Harlow also weighed in on the time he spent working on Marry Me in Yosemite. “We had a lot of fun making this one. What an experience!!,” he wrote on Instagram.

“To shoot in a place like Yosemite was awe-inspiring,” the actor told Digital Journal. “It’s one of the wonders of the world, it really is. You really feel a spiritual sense there, it really has that gravity of power to it. To wake up every day and know that I was filming a movie at Yosemite was awesome.”

Marry Me in Yosemite airs Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

