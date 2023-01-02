Marvel Called Out Robert Downey Jr.’s Failed Music Career in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Robert Downey Jr. is best known these days as a superstar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as an acclaimed character actor. From his days as a child star in the ’80s to his current status as an elder statesman of the MCU, Downey has proven that he has the chops to take on any role, no matter how complicated. While his acting career is unparalleled, what many fans might not realize is that Downey had a much-less-successful career as a singer. This period of Downey’s life was actually the subject of a joke in the action epic Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr.’s music career failed to take off

Robert Downey Jr. performing at an event in 2001 I J. Vespa/WireImage

In the ’90s, after Downey had been acting for well over two decades, the actor decided to tackle a career in music. According to BuzzFeed, Downey’s attempts at breaking into the industry were sporadic at best, with his first serious release being a song that he performed for the Ally McBeal: A Very Ally Christmas soundtrack. He also released a cover of the iconic Joni Mitchell song “River.”

In 2004, however, Downey released an album titled The Futurist. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at #121, sold only 16,000 copies, and received mixed reviews, according to BuzzFeed. The Futurist features a total of 10 songs, including eight originals and two cover songs, all performed by Downey himself. The actor even played the piano on the album, but his heartfelt attempt at a pop career was a failure to launch – and The Futurist stands as his only one to date.

There was a referential joke about Robert Downey Jr.’s music career in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Happiest of 29th bdays to Indio Falconer Downey. His growth as an artist and man have been astonishing. Over the last several years, many storms have been weathered, and he’s emerged as one of my favorite recording artists, no joke. pic.twitter.com/O1LemqZzUj — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 7, 2022

Many fans today don’t know that Downey ever pursued a music career. However, sharp-eared fans can pick up on at least one reference to Downey’s album in the movie Captain America: Civil War. Towards the end of the film, Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, refers to Tony Stark as “The Futurist,” an obvious dig at Downey’s first and only music album, according to The Mary Sue.

The joke undoubtedly flies over the heads of many casual viewers, especially younger ones – but for those who have closely followed Downey’s many career ups and downs, the joke is truly hilarious.

What has Robert Downey Jr. said about his stint in music?

Striking a pose after the IG Live with Indio Ink..



Stream #RUNAWAY now: https://t.co/TdXVsFfqrd …and look out for the music video this Friday. See you there! pic.twitter.com/Yg7joQhQA4 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 28, 2022

Some of Downey’s song performances can be found on YouTube to this day, even if the actor himself doesn’t promote his past musical efforts. Ultimately, Downey is focused on his acting work, as well as ongoing projects in film with his wife and industry partners. In 2004, Downey told Billboard that he didn’t really intend to focus heavily on music going forward, noting “I do have a real busy film career and I’m a dad, and I don’t necessarily see that (more) is beneficial to the public at large or my desires in the music industry.”

Even if Downey has had enough of the music industry, his son is pursuing his passion as a rock music performer. According to The Things, Downey’s oldest son, Indio Falconer Downey, was at one point involved in an alt-rock band called The Seems. Currently, he plays in a band called Indio Ink. Although the younger Downey hasn’t broken through to the big time, he clearly has a lot of love for his music, and for performing. Robert Downey Jr. takes every opportunity to support his son, frequently posting about his music and songs on his social media pages.