Is Marvel’s Halloween Special ‘Werewolf By Night’ Connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Werewolf By Night looks like Marvel’s most unique project yet. However, many fans aren’t sure if the Halloween special is connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The answer isn’t clear, but a producer for Werewolf By Night did clarify if the Marvel special is an official part of the MCU.

Werewolf by Night is a Marvel Halloween special

Many fans have been curious about Werewolf By Night, coming soon to Disney+. The hour-long special stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly and is directed by Michael Giacchino. The story centers around a group of monster hunters thrust into a mysterious and deadly battle for a powerful relic.

The first trailer debuted at D23 and promises a tribute to classic monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. It’s filmed in black-and-white and boasts some impressive practical effects along with CGI. Reviews for Werewolf By Night have emerged, and many call it one of Marvel’s most impressive and ambitious projects.

Is ‘Werewolf By Night’ canon within the MCU?

One question many fans have after watching the trailer is whether Werewolf By Night is part of the MCU or if it’s just a one-off project. It’s labeled as a “special presentation,” which makes it seem as though it’s an entertaining Marvel project that isn’t connected to anything else. However, many fans pointed out what looks like TVA soldiers from Loki, confusing where this occurs.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Werewolf By Night producer Brian Gay addresses if this special is connected to the MCU. The producer’s answer is somewhat vague, but he essentially says this is another world within the MCU that is separate from the MCU.

“It’s supposed to be a short, it’s supposed to give you — I’ve been calling it an appetizer — basically a taste of either a different story or a different area of the universe. So for this, you know better than anyone, the MCU, we’ve got aliens, we’ve got superheroes, we’ve got other dimensions, we’ve got all sorts of things. The idea with this special is that, “Well, if you look in that corner, it’s kind of shadowy and dark down there, and what happens if you peek back behind that,” and you start to see that there’s a world of monsters underneath all of this. That was the idea that we wanted to set up this concept that, “Hey, everything that you thought you knew, there was even a layer that you had no idea about.” So, we want to introduce Jack, and Elsa and all these other characters as part of a world that just makes the MCU feel even bigger.”

Monsters are coming to the MCU

Monsters such as werewolves haven’t debuted in the MCU yet, but Werewolf By Night could be Marvel’s introduction to the horror underbelly of this universe. Blade starring Mahershala Ali, is on the way, bringing vampires into the universe, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness felt like Marvel’s first attempt at a horror movie. It’s unclear if these characters are ever coming back, but Werewolf By Night promises to be a bloody good time in the MCU, even if it is a one-off special.

Werewolf By Night premieres on Disney+ on Oct. 7.

