Masaharu Morimoto Didn’t Want to Be on ‘Iron Chef’ at First

Celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto is synonymous with elevated cuisine that fuses an appreciation for Japanese and American palates. Though he was already carving a name for himself in New York City’s culinary scene in the early ’90s, his longtime stint on Iron Chef America — and his reputation for rarely losing a battle — solidified his status as a global food icon.

However, the boost he got from appearing on Iron Chef almost didn’t happen — he initially balked at the opportunity to compete on the culinary gauntlet show. Here’s why and what he’s doing now that he’s several years past his appearances on the Food Network program.

Masaharu Morimoto grew up in Hiroshima, Japan, and started as a sushi chef

Morimoto’s hometown is Hiroshima, but according to a CBS interview, his home wasn’t always a harmonious one. His parents were often at odds, but their family experienced “peace” when they went out for sushi.

“After payday, we went together dining out at a sushi restaurant,” Morimoto said. “My mother poured the sake to my father, and then they are eating together. That’s very ‘at home,’ so it looks like they love each other.”

After growing up and giving up on his dreams of becoming a professional baseball player, Morimoto concentrated on opening his own sushi restaurant. In 1985, he moved to New York at age 30 and eventually landed as the executive chef at the renowned Nobu, according to his Food Network profile.

He was invited to join ‘Iron Chef’ while working a Nobu

While at Nobu, Morimoto cooked for a group that included a producer and judge on the original version of Iron Chef in Japan, called Japan’s Iron Men of Cooking. A few months later, he got a call inviting him to compete on the show, but he declined. “I didn’t even know that program. My answer was no, I can’t,” Morimoto recalled in the CBS interview.

According to an article and video from Mashed, the Japanese chef thought the environment would be too much pressure. However, eventually persuaded by friends and other culinary figures to compete, he gave it a try — and won his first battle. A few years later, he joined the Iron Chef America slate of competitors and became one of the fiercest contenders in the lineup.

That said, the chef never became immune to the high stakes and ferocity in Kitchen Stadium. “No matter how many years I’ve been cooking for or how many episodes of the show I’ve been on, I still get nervous every time!” Morimoto told Haute Living. “It will always be a challenge to use surprise ingredients, no matter how prepared you think you are.”

Masaharu Morimoto is now a judge on Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef’ reboot

Morimoto competed on Iron Chef America for a decade, from when it debuted in 2004 until 2014. The chef had a stern reputation on the show, though he says it’s not indicative of his true nature. “I don’t know what anybody thinks about me, but I think … I am much more charming than this,” he said in the CBS interview, mocking his uptight posture on the show.

During and since his time on Iron Chef, he has opened 19 restaurants worldwide, authored multiple cookbooks, and has his own wine and whiskey labels, according to his official website. Recently, he also paid homage to his TV roots by appearing as a guest judge on the Netflix reboot Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

The updated show features five chefs at the top of their culinary game who must beat their competitors for a chance to best five Iron Chefs in the final episode. It features fan-favorites Alton Brown and Kristen Kish as hosts, with the iconic Mark Dacascos as the infamous Chairman. All eight episodes are streaming on Netflix.

