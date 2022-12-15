Why ‘M*A*S*H’ Creator Larry Gelbart Hated the Laugh Track

M*A*S*H is a classic TV series by creator Larry Gelbart. The comedy/drama series ran for 11 seasons on CBS and earned many awards. Throughout its run, the show endured many changes.

The cast of M.A.S.H I Keystone/Getty Images

‘M*A*S*H’ is a classic TV series starring Alan Alda

In 1972, Gelbart began working on a TV adaption of Robert Altman’s 1970 film M*A*S*H. The series follows a group of Army doctors during the Korean War. The show premiered on Sept. 17, 1972, and became a hit for CBS.

One of the significant reasons for the show’s success was its ensemble cast, which included Alan Alda in the lead role of Hawkeye Pierce. Every week viewers would tune in to see the latest developments in the life of the 4077. While the show had dramatic moments, it was mainly considered a comedy.

To help with the comedy aspects, CBS executives insisted on using a laugh track, something Gelbart was against. In an interview with the Television Academy, Gelbart explained why he hated the idea. “The laugh track was always a thorn in my side,” Gelbart began.

The creator revealed the show was filmed on a soundstage with no bleachers or audience. When the network demanded a laugh track be added, Gelbart explained after filming an episode; they’d go into a studio where mechanical laughter was added. “I always thought it cheapened the show. I always thought it was out of character with the show.”

Loretta Swit and Alan Alda were the only two original actors who remained with the show

Like many long-running shows, M*A*S*H underwent many changes over the years, including cast departures. Original cast members McLean Stevenson, Wayne Rogers, and Larry Linville were some notable names who left. With their releases, the producers brought in new characters, including B.J. Hunnicutt (Mike Farrell), Sherman T. Potter (Harry Morgan), and Charles Emerson Winchester III (David Ogden Stiers).

Out of the original prominent cast members, Alda and Loretta Swit remain the only two throughout the show’s entire run. According to IMDB.com, Alda is the only cast member to appear in all episodes of the series. Swit missed a few episodes during Season 4 because she was doing Broadway play.

The ‘M*A*S*H’ finale was one of the most watched in TV history

After 11 seasons it was time for M*A*S*H to say goodbye. Although the show was still popular and earning high ratings, the cast and crew decided it was time to end the series. Alda, who had taken over writing duties later in the show’s run discussed the cancellation in an interview with SAG-AFTRA.

“It came a lot from me because I felt we were still doing our best most of th time. But it looked before long, we’d be headed downhill.” While Alda admits the show could’ve gonee on longer, he felt it was time to hang up the Army boots. “We were too old for the characters. Those people, who were actually in M*A*S*H units were in their 20s.”

The series finale “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen” aired on Feb. 28, 1983, and was an emotional episode. The 4077 bid farewell and celebrate one last time as the war ends. At the end of the episode, B.J. says goodbye to Hawkeye before he gets on the helicopter. As Hawkeye’s chopper takes off, he sees that B.J. has spelled out goodbye with rocks.

The finale was watched by more than 83 million viewers and is considered one of the best finales in TV history.