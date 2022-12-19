Why ‘M*A*S*H’ Star Loretta Swit Never Auditioned for Her Role as Margaret

Loretta Swit is most famous for her role as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Holihan on the classic TV series M*A*S*H. The actor portrayed the head nurse of the 4077 for 11 seasons. Swit didn’t have to do much work when it came to winning the iconic role.

‘M*A*S*H’ star Loretta Swit didn’t have to audition for the role of Margaret Houlihan

In 1972, CBS was developing a TV adaption of Robert Alman’s classic film M*A*S*H. One of the pivotal roles was Major Houlihan, played by Sally Kellerman in the movie. For the TV series, producers searched for the right person to play the gorgeous yet stern head nurse. They found their Hot Lips with Swit, who didn’t have much work to nab the role.

In an interview with Antenna TV, the actor explained there wasn’t an audition process for her and the other women. “There was no script; there was nothing to read. They didn’t test. So it was just a meet and see how they felt about you.”

Swit had previously done for CBS and 20th Century Fox and made a good impression on the executives. They believed she would be perfect as Margaret, but a scheduling conflict almost cost her the role. “I had an offer for a movie, from Universal. So my agent out of courtesy called them and said she’s no longer available for the dates you gave us for the pilot. And they said, ‘No, no. We want her. Don’t give her waya. We decided we’re going with Loretta.”

Loretta Swit almost left ‘M*A*S*H’ to star in another hit TV show

Swit will always be remembered for her awarding-winning role as Margaret. The actor remained with the sitcom throughout its 11-season run. However, if fate had worked out differently she would’ve left sooner.

In 1981, Swit played Christine Cagney in the movie pilot for the upcoming CBS crime drama Cagney & Lacey. According to IMDB.com, Swit wanted to leave M*A*S*H for the CBS drama. But M*A*S*H producers wouldn’t let her out of her contract.

Cagney & Lacey cast Meg Foster as Cagney, but after six episodes was replaced by Sharon Gless.

Did Loretta Swit ever have children?

M*A*S*H did wonders for Swit’s life. Not only did it make her a star, but it also introduced her to her husband Denis Holahan. Holahan guest-starred on a 1983 episode of the series as Per Johannsen, a love interest for Margaret.

Sparks flew in real-life for Swit and Holahan who married later that year. The could never had any children together, but Swit was stepmother to Holahan’s children Nicholas and Belle. Sadly, the couple divorce in 1995.

After M*A*S*H ended in 1983, Swit contained to act with guest appearances on shows such as Murder, She Wrote. Aside from acting, Swit’s other love is needlepoint and painting, and published books featuring her artwork. Swit remained close to her fellow co-stars, including Alan Alda and Jamie Farr.