‘M*A*S*H’ Writer Said ‘People Were Horrified’ With How He Addressed Prince Charles

The CBS war comedy-drama series M*A*S*H* ran from 1972 to 1983, and it captured fans with its take on life during the Korean War. The show followed the doctors and staff stationed at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea, and it wasn’t just Americans who liked it. King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles, hoped to watch the series and visit the set. But when the M*A*S*H writer met King Charles, their interaction got weird.

King Charles, formerly Prince Charles, visited the set of ‘M*A*S*H’ in October 1977

When King Charles visited the United States in 1977, he took time out of his schedule to seek out the set of M*A*S*H. According to Mash4077.com, King Charles went to a luncheon at the 20th-Century Fox studio in Hollywood, California, where he met actors Cary Grant, Charlton Heston, and Lauren Bacall. The royal met other M*A*S*H cast members who were still in costume upon arrival, and he watched as an episode of the show was filmed.

King Charles wasn’t the only famous person visiting the show’s set. The Hollywood Reporter notes President Gerald Ford also came to the set with Secret Service members. While the cast and crew were typically jovial, the entire vibe shifted when Ford came around.

“It was like a funeral. No one spoke,” actor G.W. Bailey said. “We rehearsed and shot our scenes. Finally, the president leaves and Harry says in as loud a booming voice as he has, ‘How come nobody’s yelled ‘f***’ in the last two hours?’”

Writer Ken Levine said people were ‘horrified’ with how he addressed King Charles

M*A*S*H writer Ken Levine reflected on what it was like to meet the royal family member on the show’s set. “They told us what we could say and how to address him,” Levine told The Hollywood Reporter regarding meeting King Charles. “I walked up to him and said, ‘What advice would you give young people thinking of getting into your profession?’ People were horrified, but he laughed.”

It sounds like King Charles had a good sense of humor while on the set of M*A*S*H despite any awkward interactions that may have occurred. There’s a photo of the royal with the show’s cast. The cast is laughing with him as he’s holding an inflated surgical glove.

Writer Ken Levine explained why he left ‘M*A*S*H’

Ken Levine was a staple in the development of M*A*S*H, but he eventually left the series after its seventh year. He reflected on his decision to leave on his blog.

“So, by the end of year seven, we had done every hot show, cold show, every visiting general, everyone had slept with everyone else, Klinger had worn every dress, we had done every practical joke, everyone had been caught naked in the shower, every activity had been interrupted by choppers, they raised money for every good charity, they performed every tricky operation, they endured every shortage, and everyone had written four letters home,” he wrote.

Levine then noted the characters “no longer surprised” the writers, making it difficult to write compelling storylines. “The show lasted three and a half seasons after we had left,” he added. “No way could we have done another 90 episodes without winding up in post-op ourselves. Once we left, they got smart and expanded the staff and I thought the new regime did a great job.”

