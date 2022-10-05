‘Masked Singer’ Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the Real Reason Why NSYNC Won’t Have a Reunion Tour

Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC was revealed as the Hummingbird on The Masked Singer and recently dished about what it would take for a reunion tour with the boy band.

Kirkpatrick also shared if some of his former band mates knew he was the man inside the Hummingbird. And why NSYNC fans aren’t likely to see the band back on the road any time soon.

Why won’t NSYNC be reuniting?

Unlike bands like New Kids on the Block, NSYNC probably won’t tour or record any time soon. “You know, nothing right now,” Kirkpatrick said about reunion plans on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “We’re all just kind of doing our own thing and you know, enjoying being I guess single, you know, or single from the band.”

“So there’s a lot that would have to happen for the five of us to agree on and that’s all across the board,” he added. “That’s not pointing a finger at any one person. Just the five of us are just in different places in our heads. Trying to be busy, trying to stay busy. I’d be a lot busier if I didn’t get kicked off.”

Justin Timberlake isn’t the only band member dependent on an NSYNC reunion

One band member who is unlikely to return is Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass from NSYNC has already speculated what a tour would be like without him. He suggested actor/singer Darren Criss step in for Timberlake.

“He’s really great with harmonies,” he said on the Pod Meet World podcat (via Today). “A lot of people don’t know that he kinda came from, his college, he studied music and amazingly good harmonies: Darren Criss.”

But Kirkpatrick said a reunion would really come down to the original members. “Well, no, because first of all, the band was the five of us,” he said. “And second of all, it’s not Justin the one that’s stopping this all from happening. You know, like I said, we’re all kind of in different head spaces on what we could work and what would work.”

“So, even four of us going out, three of us going out, the most you’re ever probably gonna get is two of us. And that’s probably me and Joey (Fatone) clowning around doing the bunch of shows that we always do,” he added.

Did NSYNC band members know who was the Hummingbird?

Some Masked Singer fans speculated Kirkpatrick was the man in the Hummingbird costume. But he said former NSYNC bandmates definitely knew. “Immediately,” he said if anyone from NSYNC knew he was the Hummingbird. “It was one of those things where you open your mouth and you’re singing with four guys for almost 30 years. They’re gonna know your voice and if they watch the show, they’re gonna be like, well, this one was easy.”

So who guessed first? “Joey nailed it right away. Lance kind of nailed it and you know, he got it. I think he kind of might have known, because I think he’s doing some stuff on the show, so, but Joey nailed it right away,” he said.

Kirkpatrick is also bracing himself for Hummingbird jokes from his friends. “No, not yet,” he said about any jokes from the band. “I’m still, waiting to hear the laughter and, and the jokes about being a Hummingbird.” He then joked, “That’s our, that’s the band’s new state bird.”